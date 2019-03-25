Wave Collaborates with UC Berkeley's BAIR Open Research Alliance to Accelerate Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Research

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Computing ®, the Silicon Valley company that is accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) from the datacenter to the edge, is uniting with other AI industry leaders as part of an Advisory Board for the University of California Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR) Lab’s new Open Research Commons program. Recently announced by UC Berkeley, the program’s goal is to enhance existing public-private partnerships and fuel innovative AI research that will be made available to participating commercial partners and other AI researchers worldwide. Wave’s participation to the BAIR Commons program complements its “AI for All” vision and other open collaboration initiatives, such as MIPS Open .



“UC Berkeley’s BAIR Commons program is a great example of how best-in-class teams from the private sector can collaborate with universities in open and shared development initiatives to benefit society at large,” said Derek Meyer, CEO of Wave Computing. “Wave’s history of investing in open development initiatives began with our collaboration with the TensorFlow community on the Versipoint™ technology and was furthered by our MIPS Open initiative, which makes our MIPS RISC architecture freely available for download. We took these steps because the world of AI is rapidly evolving, yet there’s still so much more discovery to be uncovered about the variety of ways this technology can benefit businesses and civilization alike. We are honored by the opportunity to join BAIR Common’s Advisory Board and partner with other AI visionaries to help shape the future of our industry.”

“Collaborating with Wave Computing and other leaders in the AI field is incredibly valuable for our students and faculty, as it provides access to unique resources that can accelerate leading-edge research across multiple disciplines,” said Professor Trevor Darrell, a faculty member of UC Berkeley’s Computer Science and Electrical Engineering Divisions, as well as the co-director of the BAIR Lab. “This support will help guide our approach to ­innovative development and enable our teams to more quickly solve the challenges of the rapidly changing AI world.”

About the UC Berkeley BAIR Commons Program

The BAIR Commons program is a collaborative environment that enables students to lead the design of AI projects and research programs with the benefit of harnessing insight from some of the most advanced high-tech and AI-focused companies in Silicon Valley. The outcomes and intellectual property of all BAIR projects will be shared jointly by Berkeley and all its commercial partners, including Wave. The BAIR Lab will be embedded inside a 27,000 sq. ft. research facility opening this summer in the Berkeley Way West facility on the Berkeley campus. More than a dozen faculty and 120 students will be assigned space in the new lab, with an equal number of visiting positions allocated for visiting industrial partners, such as Wave Computing, and researchers from other BAIR labs.

Wave Computing will present details of a new “MIPS AI” architecture with bfloat16 and discuss ‘training at the edge’ during the upcoming Linley Spring Processor Conference , taking place April 10-11 at the Hyatt Regency, Santa Clara. Interested parties can register for the event here .

About Wave Computing

Wave Computing, Inc. is revolutionizing artificial intelligence (AI) with its dataflow-based systems and solutions that deliver orders of magnitude performance improvements over legacy architectures. The company’s vision is to bring deep learning to customers’ data wherever it may be—from the datacenter to the edge—helping accelerate time-to-insight. Wave is powering the next generation of AI by combining its dataflow architecture with its MIPS embedded RISC multithreaded CPU cores and IP. Wave Computing was named Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 “Machine Learning Industry Technology Innovation Leader” and is recognized by CIO Applications magazine as one of the “Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Providers.” Combined with MIPS, Wave now has over 400 granted and pending patents and hundreds of customers worldwide.

Wave Computing, the Wave Computing logo and MIPS are trademarks of Wave Computing, Inc. and its applicable affiliates. All other trademarks are used for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

