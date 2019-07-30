Wave Computing Signs New License Agreement with MediaTek

Campbell, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 30, 2019— Wave Computing®, the Silicon Valley company accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) from the datacenter to the edge, announced MediaTek has signed a new license agreement for Wave Computing’s MIPS® cores, designed for high-performance wireless communications, networking, automotive and AI applications, to fuel its next generation of connected products. Building on the existing relationship between the two companies, MediaTek’s selection of Wave Computing’s MIPS processors further demonstrates the performance and efficiency advantages MIPS’ multithreading technology can provide for real-time, parallel, intelligent edge applications.

“We are delighted that MediaTek, a leader in powering connected devices, has once again selected our industry-leading MIPS architecture for use in its forthcoming designs,” said Krishna Raghavan, president of Wave Computing’s MIPS IP business. “Wave Computing’s MIPS architecture is grounded in over 30 years of commercial innovation and used in many of today’s edge devices and applications. MediaTek’s extended use of MIPS technology adds to the list of recent milestones demonstrating the widespread adoption and growing, global ecosystem of support for Wave Computing’s MIPS RISC CPU architecture.”

MediaTek is the world’s fourth largest global fabless semiconductor company responsible for powering more than 1.5 billion connected devices a year including smart TVs, mobile phones, Android tablets, Optical and Blu-ray DVD players. In September 2017, the company announced its intent to utilize Wave Computing’s MIPS CPUs in its smartphone LTE modems.

“MIPS CPUs offer a combination of efficiency and high throughput, enabling improved system performance so consumers can do more with their devices,” said Alan Cheng, general manager of Wireless Communication Software, MediaTek. “Using the MIPS multithreading technology in MediaTek’s connected products helps us to continue our leadership role in designing high performance, power-efficient solutions for mobile and beyond.”

Wave Computing’s MIPS multithreading technology – unique in the processor IP space – enables MIPS CPUs to do more work during each clock cycle. Using multithreading microprocessors in edge applications not only helps increase performance, but also improves security, reliability, and makes it possible to run multiple functions independently of each other while reducing costs and latency.

To learn more about how MIPS’s multithreading technology can help accelerate your real-time, embedded edge applications, check out this on-demand webinar. Additional information on Wave Computing’s entire portfolio of MIPS CPU and IP solutions can be found at https://wavecomp.ai/mips/.

About Wave Computing

Wave Computing, Inc. is revolutionizing artificial intelligence (AI) with its dataflow-based solutions. The company’s vision is to bring deep learning to customers’ data wherever it may be—from the datacenter to the edge—helping accelerate time-to-insight. Wave Computing is powering the next generation of AI by combining its dataflow architecture with its MIPS embedded RISC multithreaded CPU cores and IP. More information about Wave Computing can be found at https://wavecomp.ai.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

