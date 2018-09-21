Wavelength Capital Management Wins Best Liquid Alternatives ’40 Act’ Fund for Second Straight Year

- Hedgeweek Honors Wavelength Interest Rate Neutral Fund -

Wavelength Capital Management, LLC ("Wavelength"), a leading systematic asset management firm, today announced that the Wavelength Interest Rate Neutral Fund (“WAVLX”) has won the Best Liquid Alternatives ’40 Act’ Fund at the 2018 Hedgeweek USA Awards. This marks the second year in a row that the fund has received such recognition, having last year won the award from Hedgeweek Global.

The awards celebrate the achievements of firms that contributed to another transformative year for the alternative asset management sector. Award winners were determined by the votes of Hedgeweek's subscriber base, which includes institutional investors, wealth managers, fund managers, and other industry professionals. Established in 2003, Hedgeweek is a leading digital publisher covering all facets of the global hedge fund industry.

"It is truly an honor for Wavelength to again be recognized by our fellow industry practitioners,” said Mark Landis, Wavelength's co-founder. "We are grateful to be stewards of capital for our many clients and for the trust they put into our team and our investment strategy. There are exciting times ahead for Wavelength and we appreciate the support of the wealth management community.”

Wavelength was founded five years ago as an independent investment management firm specializing in liquid, transparent, and cost-effective investment solutions designed to preserve assets and produce consistent returns in any economic environment. The firm invests using a systematic, research-driven approach that applies quantitative tools to process fundamental economic and market information.

"We are thrilled by the recognition of our team for delivering on our investment mandate," explained Andrew Dassori, Wavelength's co-founder and Chief Investment Officer. "Our investment philosophy is built on a fundamental understanding of risk and the straightforward application of macroeconomic theory which we believe drives asset prices.”

Landis and Dassori founded Wavelength in 2013, after extensive experience in the asset management industry. Landis previously served as Head of Fixed Income in the Americas for France’s second largest bank, Societe Generale, and Dassori was previously a portfolio manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management.

