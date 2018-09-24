Wavemaker US CEO Amanda Richman Awarded Bing Agency’s Lifetime Achiever Award

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavemaker US CEO Amanda Richman has been recognized for her lasting and significant impact on the North American advertising industry with the Microsoft Bing Agency’s Lifetime Achiever Award. This award is given to one industry leader annually and celebrates their strong personal passion and pioneering contributions to industry practices.



Microsoft Advertising recognizes Amanda's career of championing trailblazing initiatives



Wavemaker US's Partner Director of Search was recognized for his individual contributions to the search community





Microsoft Advertising commended Amanda as a trailblazing visionary who, throughout her career, has utilized digital media and search teams to put the consumer and their customer purchase journey at the center of ground-breaking initiatives. Bing senior leaders also hailed Amanda as a champion of digital marketing whose passion and leadership has created a culture of growth to cultivate the next generation of advertising leaders.

“I remember visiting the Microsoft campus and learning about the small tweaks that Bing was making based on observed behaviours,” Amanda said in her acceptance speech. “Small tweaks and daily decisions are what move us forward. Find ways to be just 2% better at everything you do, every day, and it will add up over time. Always be optimizing.”

Previous Winners are Misty Locke, Global CMO of iProspect and David Gould, CEO of Performics.

Wavemaker also won big in the Trailblazer category with Neky Romero, Partner Director of Search, recognized for his individual contributions to the search community and for advancing the impact of Bing Ads with clients and internally at Wavemaker; and Team IKEA was honored as a finalist in the category of Account Team of the Year.

The complete list of finalists can be found here .



About Wavemaker

Wavemaker is a next generation agency that sits at the intersection of media, content and technology. We are obsessed with the customer's purchase journey and this is what connects our mission directly to our client’s business challenges. We invented WM Momentum, the world's most comprehensive study into how people make purchase decisions and have conducted over 500,000 surveys in 40 markets and across more than 80 categories. We are a business that is powered by the creativity and curiosity of our 8,500 people in 90 countries, united by our PACED values. We are a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. For more information, go to www.wavemakerglobal.com

About Bing Agency Awards

In honor of the powerful partners who help make Bing successful, The Bing Agency Awards aim to recognize and reward outstanding creative, effective and passionate work by search advertising individuals, teams, agencies and technology partners working with Bing Ads in the Americas. These key groups deliver outstanding, effective, creative and passionate work for their clients in the Americas. As the search marketing stage evolves, these agencies and technology partners are stepping into the searchlight to ensure their clients are showing up in all the right places, in the most impactful ways.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b75ed2f-cda3-404a-a880-10f050463f9e

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ec91182-f030-4b12-ae59-33d62993c1ae

Bianca Schemankewitz 646-380-4768 Bianca.schemankewitz@digennaro-usa.com