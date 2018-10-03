Wavemaker US Wins Two OMMA Awards for Exceptional Online Marketing Work

NEW YORK , Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavemaker US has been recognized for its excellence in online marketing with two MediaPost OMMA Awards for its work with IKEA and Xerox. Selected as a finalist from hundreds of submissions and as a winner from dozens of finalists, these awards showcase Wavemaker’s data and technology expertise in utilizing digital platforms to ensure campaign success.



A staple industry publication, MediaPost annually celebrates the most influential and creative online media executions throughout the agency world. This year’s awards recognized the 68 most notable such campaigns .

IKEA’s “Ready for the Holidays” wins in the Retail Campaign category in Online Marketing

Prepping for the 2017 holiday season, IKEA created a campaign that shed the regular ‘in your face’ holiday advertising for a new content-led approach illustrating how IKEA could help simplify the job of the Holiday Host and bring back joy to the planning process. The campaign partnered IKEA with established media partners, including Scripps Network and ESPN, to position IKEA as an expert in hosting successful holiday parties. The campaign also saw the creation and production of IKEA’s first-ever original, holiday-themed variety show that was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Leading with inspiration and educational content led to a year-over-year increase in online furniture shopping consideration for IKEA, with visit intent also seeing double digit lifts.

Xerox’s “Set the Page Free” wins in the Business to Business Campaign category in Online Marketing

Xerox is an iconic brand with a strong history of innovation in office technology and printing. The challenge is, while people know Xerox, they think foremost of its legacy as a copier company. In partnership with Y&R, a collaboration was born that brought to life Xerox’s new communications platform and positioned the brand at the intersection of print and digital. Set the Page Free brought together 14 famous writers to collaborate and create an e-book about the modern workplace. This shareable content was marketed via a mobile-first landing page that hosted behind the scenes videos and podcasts with the writers and leveraged sequential video retargeting to re-engage audiences to build engagement and brand relevancy. Aside from earning a wide variety of press coverage, including the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly and Cheddar, the campaign resulted in impressive engagement lifts for Xerox.com and an increase in business interest.

