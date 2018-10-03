Log in
Wavemaker US Wins Two OMMA Awards for Exceptional Online Marketing Work

10/03/2018

NEW YORK , Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavemaker US has been recognized for its excellence in online marketing with two MediaPost OMMA Awards for its work with IKEA and Xerox. Selected as a finalist from hundreds of submissions and as a winner from dozens of finalists, these awards showcase Wavemaker’s data and technology expertise in utilizing digital platforms to ensure campaign success.

Wavemaker US celebrates their dual OMMA Award win
Credit: MediaPost


A staple industry publication, MediaPost annually celebrates the most influential and creative online media executions throughout the agency world. This year’s awards recognized the 68 most notable such campaigns.

IKEA’s “Ready for the Holidays” wins in the Retail Campaign category in Online Marketing
Prepping for the 2017 holiday season, IKEA created a campaign that shed the regular ‘in your face’ holiday advertising for a new content-led approach illustrating how IKEA could help simplify the job of the Holiday Host and bring back joy to the planning process. The campaign partnered IKEA with established media partners, including Scripps Network and ESPN, to position IKEA as an expert in hosting successful holiday parties. The campaign also saw the creation and production of IKEA’s first-ever original, holiday-themed variety show that was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Leading with inspiration and educational content led to a year-over-year increase in online furniture shopping consideration for IKEA, with visit intent also seeing double digit lifts.

Xerox’s “Set the Page Free” wins in the Business to Business Campaign category in Online Marketing
Xerox is an iconic brand with a strong history of innovation in office technology and printing. The challenge is, while people know Xerox, they think foremost of its legacy as a copier company. In partnership with Y&R, a collaboration was born that brought to life Xerox’s new communications platform and positioned the brand at the intersection of print and digital. Set the Page Free brought together 14 famous writers to collaborate and create an e-book about the modern workplace. This shareable content was marketed via a mobile-first landing page that hosted behind the scenes videos and podcasts with the writers and leveraged sequential video retargeting to re-engage audiences to build engagement and brand relevancy. Aside from earning a wide variety of press coverage, including the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly and Cheddar, the campaign resulted in impressive engagement lifts for Xerox.com and an increase in business interest.

About Wavemaker
Wavemaker is a next generation agency that sits at the intersection of media, content and technology. We are obsessed with the customer's purchase journey and this is what connects our mission directly to our client’s business challenges. We invented WM Momentum, the world's most comprehensive study into how people make purchase decisions and have conducted over 500,000 surveys in 40 markets and across more than 80 categories. We are a business that is powered by the creativity and curiosity of our 8,500 people in 90 countries, united by our PACED values. We are a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. For more information, go to www.wavemakerglobal.com

About The OMMA Awards
For over 10 years, The OMMA Awards (Online Marketing Media and Advertising) honor agencies and advertisers that push the potential of digital advertising. MediaPost has always been at the forefront of covering the digital space and recognizing excellence in digital marketing.

About MediaPost
For over 20 years, MediaPost Communications (http://www.mediapost.com/) has been and is at the forefront of the ever-changing digital marketplace. It is the largest and most influential media, marketing and advertising site providing news, blogs, and directories to help our community of more than 150,000 members better plan and buy both traditional and online advertising.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/595427db-8104-447a-acbb-024452a9033e

 

Contact information:
Bianca Schemankewitz
646-380-4768
bianca.schemankewitz@digennaro-usa.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
