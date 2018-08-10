Log in
Waverley Council : Development Assessment Panel renamed Local Planning Panel

08/10/2018 | 04:20am CEST

Following some changes to NSW planning laws, the Waverley Development Assessment Panel has been renamed the Waverley Local Planning Panel.

There is no change to the function or operating procedures of the panel and any reference to the Waverley Development Assessment Panel shall be taken as a reference to the Waverley Local Planning Panel.

For more information about mandatory Local Planning Panels, visit: Planning & Environment - Part 2 Local Planning PanelsThis external link will open in a new window

Waverley Council published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 02:19:03 UTC
