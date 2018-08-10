Waverley Council : Development Assessment Panel renamed Local Planning Panel

Following some changes to NSW planning laws, the Waverley Development Assessment Panel has been renamed the Waverley Local Planning Panel.

There is no change to the function or operating procedures of the panel and any reference to the Waverley Development Assessment Panel shall be taken as a reference to the Waverley Local Planning Panel.

For more information about mandatory Local Planning Panels, visit: Planning & Environment - Part 2 Local Planning Panels