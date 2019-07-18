Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Waves : Platform Launches New Web3 Ecosystem Project Waves : Enterprise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

LONDON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 July 2019, Alexander Ivanov announced the sale of the Vostok project. Ivanov says that enterprise projects will now be developed under a new company department called Waves Enterprise. VST tokens are to become the system tokens for the new corporate blockchain solution Waves Enterprise, a management system for business processes with restricted access to confidential information.

"VST will lay the foundation of the Web3.0 economy, enabling control of (and payment for) app development, as well as other ecosystem solutions. VST is the network's internal currency, needed for connecting your node to the network, paying operational (mining) fees, and anchoring the corporate sub-chains to the main chain," says Ivanov.

"Private and public blockchain solutions will merge into one global and universal technology in the future, and this will give us synergetic effect in our plans for Waves' intervention on the global market."

About

Waves Enterprise develops universal blockchain solutions within the Web3 paradigm for corporations that require a trusted and secure system for business process management, with limited access to confidential information. Waves Enterprise technology will allow users to run any algorithm – from smart contracts to neural networks – written in any popular programming language. This will be possible thanks to Docker, an automatic system of app installation and management.

Web3 represents the next generation of the internet, with smart, decentralised blockchain services – new technologies among those being developed by Waves. Along with this concept, Waves Platform has already developed and released its smart contracts language, RIDE. This provides a new approach to decentralised computing and business logic.

Founded in 2016, Waves Platform is one of the world's fastest public blockchain platforms. It offers easy-to-use, highly functional tools for creating decentralised applications. It's an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy digital asset operations (including creation, transfer and exchange of tokens) and a straightforward user experience. Waves has also developed into one of the largest tech communities in the world and formed partnerships with a number of renowned international organisations.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waves-platform-launches-new-web3-ecosystem-project-waves-enterprise-300887522.html

SOURCE Waves


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:34pSTRONGPOINT ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
12:33pTEMIR CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:33pCHICO FAS : Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Campus Lockdown
PR
12:33pEVERGY : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2nd Quarter Results
BU
12:33pSAINT GOBAIN : in Talks to Sell French Concrete-Products Distribution Business
DJ
12:32pVALLEY REPUBLIC BANCORP : Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
12:31pCHROMOS MOLECULAR SY : Jazz Aviation's Captain Nick Seemel honoured with ALPA's Air Safety Award
AQ
12:31pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Realogy Holdings Corp. To Contact The Firm
GL
12:30pMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re generates a high result in Q2 2019
PU
12:30pMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re generates a high result in Q2#nbsp#2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About