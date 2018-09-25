BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world's largest online destinations for the home, today unveiled Greyleigh, a new Wayfair-exclusive brand of furniture and décor delivering sophisticated, sought-after looks and exceptional quality at disruptive prices. With Greyleigh, for the first time ever, discerning shoppers can access the same artisan-inspired furnishings and décor found in high-end galleries and showrooms without the mark-up associated with specialty retailers.

Wayfair unveils Greyleigh, showroom-inspired furnishings at disruptive prices. (Photo: Business Wire)

Showcasing a timeless aesthetic and inspired by iconic global architecture, Greyleigh draws from a classic color palette and features a natural blend of industrial, French country and modern styles. Designs are complemented by mixed materials such as reclaimed wood, antiqued metal, top grain leather and Belgian linen. Each of the brand's distinct pieces are as functional as they are beautiful.

'With Greyleigh, we are offering our customers an unprecedented opportunity to furnish their homes in a highly coveted, aspirational style at an attainable price point. We know shoppers are often inspired by the looks they see in showrooms and galleries but, ultimately come to Wayfair to bring their vision to life at a price they can comfortably afford,' said Steve Oblak, chief merchandising officer, Wayfair. 'For this exclusive offering, we have thoughtfully sourced furnishings and décor that even the most design-oriented shoppers will appreciate. We look forward to delighting customers with yet another exciting and unparalleled way to shop for their homes.'

Beyond its impressive selection of statement furnishings, Greyleigh is backed by Wayfair's seamless shopping experience that customers have come to know and love. While browsing Greyleigh, shoppers are invited to explore a gallery of vivid product images, precise measurements and product descriptions, as well as reviews. Customers can shop confidently knowing that the furniture and décor they choose will look outstanding in their homes.

Available only at Wayfair in the U.S. and Canada, Greyleigh features more than 2,000 pieces of furniture and décor for the living room, kitchen & dining, bedroom, bathroom, as well as baby & kids and teen. To discover the full Greyleigh collection on Wayfair, go to: www.wayfair.com/greyleigh. Follow along on social with #Greyleigh #Wayfair.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 10 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - Everything home for every budget

Joss & Main - Affordable discoveries for gorgeous living

AllModern - Unbelievable prices on everything modern

Birch Lane - Home of classic designs and fresh finds

Perigold - The widest-ever selection of premium home

Wayfair generated $5.7 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 9,700 people.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005380/en/

Wayfair Inc.

Media Relations Contact:

Julie Cassetina, 857-315-2051

PR@wayfair.com

or

Investor Relations Contact:

Joe Wilson

IR@wayfair.com

Source: Wayfair Inc.