Wayne H. Davis Joins Knight Broadband Board of Directors

04/21/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

Knight Broadband Adds Industry Veteran to Board of Directors to Support Continued Focus on Strategic Initiatives and Growth

Knight Broadband (“Knight” or the “Company”), a leading provider of critical communications infrastructure services in the Cable and Broadband industry, announced that it has been acquired by an affiliate of Mill Point Capital, a middle-market private equity firm focused on control investments in North America and that Wayne H. Davis has joined the Board of Directors as Executive Partner.

The Mill Point team employs an Executive Partner model and has extensive experience investing in transactions in the communications and business services sectors. Knight’s talented management team, including CEO Jason Welz, will continue to lead the Company and build upon its strong track record of growth and reliable customer service.

Knight is a leader in communications infrastructure services focused on engineering, construction, and maintenance in connection with the deployment, expansion or upgrade of new and existing critical communication networks. Key services include underground and aerial fiber and coaxial cable construction and maintenance. The Company is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and primarily operates in the Southeastern U.S.

Jason Welz, CEO of Knight Broadband, commented, “We are pleased to have Wayne join the board of Knight Broadband as Executive Partner. His extensive experience and leadership in technology and operations in the cable industry will help guide our strategy and customer initiatives.”

“I am excited about being a member of the Board of Directors of Knight, and look forward to helping the company grow to a new level of delivering superior services for Broadband operators,” said Wayne Davis.

About Knight Broadband

Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Knight Broadband is one of the largest communication infrastructure service providers in the Southeastern U.S. Founded in 1982, Knight Broadband has been serving the largest Tier I and Tier II service providers in the cable and telecommunications industries. For more information, please visit www.knight-enterprises.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital is a private equity firm targeting control investments in lower-middle market businesses, with a focus on industrial and business services companies in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek to enhance the value of portfolio companies by executing transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.


© Business Wire 2020
