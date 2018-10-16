Waypoint Increases Customer Count to 35, Enters New Markets

Growth brings total 2018 leases to 33, demonstrating Waypoint’s status as a “relationship lessor”

Waypoint Leasing (“Waypoint”), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, today announced at the Helitech International Helicopter Expo that it has so far this year signed 33 leases, expanded Waypoint’s customer base to 35, and delivered its first aircraft to Colombia and Taiwan.

Within the last two months Waypoint has executed twelve leases for S-92, AW139’s, H135’s, H155 and S-76C++ helicopters. This brings the year to date totals to seven S-92’s, nine AW139’s, four H145’s, six H135’s, one AW169, one AS350B3, one H155, and one S-76C++.

Waypoint’s fleet is supported by over 40 employees based in six offices worldwide. With growth of its global footprint and increased scale, Waypoint further solidifies its position as a “relationship lessor” within the international marketplace. Waypoint’s aircraft diversity and customization capabilities enforce the lessor’s market-leading position across multiple mission segments including emergency medical services (EMS), government & humanitarian services, utility & firefighting, search & rescue (SAR), wind farm support, and oil & gas.

Hooman Yazhari, Chief Executive Officer said, “The displacement of the helicopter industry in recent years has created challenges, but also opportunities which we are confident we are well placed to capture. Throughout, the Waypoint team has continued to focus on building and servicing customer relationships in a way that creates partnerships and offers both exceptional product and service. Going forward, Waypoint will continue to strengthen and diversify its business, renew its fleet, and to innovate to adapt our business to serve our customers’ needs in a fluid market.”

Con Barber, Global Head of Sales/Head of Commercial added, “Some of Waypoint’s most significant accomplishments of the year include those in Asia, including the opening of our Hong Kong office and our entry into the Taiwanese market with the delivery of three AW169 helicopters to Emerald Pacific Airlines. The addition of three new customers has also further expanded and diversified our portfolio both by geography and by mission capability.”

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators – increasingly Waypoint is targeting new mission segments including EMS, para public, humanitarian and wind farm support, which has become a core segment. Waypoint’s portfolio includes more than 166 aircraft for 35 customers in 3 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for 70 helicopters valued at more than $700 million, to be delivered over the next five years.

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting, wind farm support and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Brazil and South Africa. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

