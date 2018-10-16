Waypoint Increases Customer Count to 35, Enters New Markets

Waypoint Leasing (“Waypoint”), the largest independent global helicopter
leasing company, today announced at the Helitech International
Helicopter Expo that it has so far this year signed 33 leases, expanded
Waypoint’s customer base to 35, and delivered its first aircraft to
Colombia and Taiwan.
Within the last two months Waypoint has executed twelve leases for S-92,
AW139’s, H135’s, H155 and S-76C++ helicopters. This brings the year to
date totals to seven S-92’s, nine AW139’s, four H145’s, six H135’s, one
AW169, one AS350B3, one H155, and one S-76C++.
Waypoint’s fleet is supported by over 40 employees based in six offices
worldwide. With growth of its global footprint and increased scale,
Waypoint further solidifies its position as a “relationship lessor”
within the international marketplace. Waypoint’s aircraft diversity and
customization capabilities enforce the lessor’s market-leading position
across multiple mission segments including emergency medical services
(EMS), government & humanitarian services, utility & firefighting,
search & rescue (SAR), wind farm support, and oil & gas.
Hooman Yazhari, Chief Executive Officer said, “The displacement of the
helicopter industry in recent years has created challenges, but also
opportunities which we are confident we are well placed to capture.
Throughout, the Waypoint team has continued to focus on building and
servicing customer relationships in a way that creates partnerships and
offers both exceptional product and service. Going forward, Waypoint
will continue to strengthen and diversify its business, renew its fleet,
and to innovate to adapt our business to serve our customers’ needs in a
fluid market.”
Con Barber, Global Head of Sales/Head of Commercial added, “Some of
Waypoint’s most significant accomplishments of the year include those in
Asia, including the opening of our Hong Kong office and our entry into
the Taiwanese market with the delivery of three AW169 helicopters to
Emerald Pacific Airlines. The addition of three new customers has also
further expanded and diversified our portfolio both by geography and by
mission capability.”
Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil
and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter
operators – increasingly Waypoint is targeting new mission segments
including EMS, para public, humanitarian and wind farm support, which
has become a core segment. Waypoint’s portfolio includes more than 166
aircraft for 35 customers in 3 countries with total assets in excess of
$1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with
aircraft manufacturers for 70 helicopters valued at more than $700
million, to be delivered over the next five years.
About Waypoint Leasing:
Waypoint is a global helicopter
leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to
helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland,
Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has
direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter
markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa, Asia,
Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide
range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service,
search and rescue, firefighting, wind farm support and governmental
support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the
United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Brazil and South Africa. Further
information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.
