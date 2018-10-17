Waypoint Leasing : Delivers One H145 Helicopter to Los Andes in Peru

Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited (“Waypoint”), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, today announced at the Helitech International Helicopter Expo that it has delivered an Airbus H145 to Servicios Aéreos de los Andes (also known as Andes) in Peru in support of contracts within the onshore oil and gas sector.

Waypoint and Servicios Aéreos de los Andes were the first to introduce the H145 to operations in Latin America when the lessor and Peruvian operator executed their first lease agreement on an H145 in 2017, which is flying for and important mining company in extreme high altitude conditions in the Andes. The new helicopter will fly in extreme hot conditions over the amazon jungle.

Steffen Bay, Waypoint Director of Sales & Relationship Management for Latin America, said, “From our first transaction together, Waypoint has believed that the H145 is ideally suited for the operational conditions prevalent in Peru. We’re pleased to have the continued confidence of Andes backing our ongoing partnership.”

Luis Fontenoy Miranda, General Manager of Andes Air, said, "It is critical to our company that we have reliable helicopters capable of performing in the typically extreme conditions found in Peru. Waypoint has a strong understanding of our region, our business, and our challenges, making them an ideal strategic partner.”

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators – increasingly Waypoint is targeting new mission segments including EMS, para public, humanitarian and wind farm support, which has become a core segment. Waypoint’s portfolio includes more than 166 aircraft for 35 customers in 34 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for more than 70 helicopters valued at more than $700 million, to be delivered over the next five years.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

About Servicios Aéreos de los Andes

Also known as Andes , Servicios Aéreos de los Andes is a leading Peruvian operator of both fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft. Founded in 2005, the company specializes in transporting personnel for the mining and oil and gas industries and aerial work in support of seismic, magnetometry and topography projects. Los Andes operates from multiple strategic bases in Peru such as Lima, Callao, Cusco, Ayacucho, Malvinas, Quillabamba and Kiteni. Andes is promoting new services in tourism sector initially in Cusco with especial overflights and tourist transportation.

