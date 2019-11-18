Waypoint Real Estate Investments : Announces Strategic Senior Leadership Hires For Its Affiliated Broker-Dealer Team

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waypoint Real Estate Investments ("Waypoint") today announced that it is adding two industry veterans to its affiliated broker-dealer, Waypoint Financial Group ("WFG"), to accelerate the growth of its independent broker-dealer platform. Michelle Moore is joining the firm as WFG's Senior Vice President, National Accounts and Brian Conneely will serve as WFG's National Sales Manager.

"Through WFG, Waypoint is committed to expanding its equity distribution platform into the IBD and RIA communities. Since the beginning of this year, WFG has established relationships with nearly 3,000 financial advisors with Waypoint's growth and income products. With a strong basis in the financial advisory channel, we're well positioned to accelerate our growth potential by bringing on board senior professionals who have a track record of scaling quality product sponsors," said Waypoint CEO, Scott Lawlor. "Both Michelle and Brian have the relationships and acumen that are needed to capitalize on the increasing interest in Waypoint's products among investment professionals."

As Senior Vice President, National Accounts, Ms. Moore will oversee WFG's business development and relationship management within the independent broker-dealer channels. Ms. Moore offers more than 16 years of relevant experience, and most recently served with Select Capital Corporation as its Director, National Accounts. Prior to that position, Ms. Moore acted as the Senior Vice President, National Accounts for SC Distributors, where she successfully cultivated new relationships that generated $2.6 billion in sales.

As National Sales Manager, Mr. Conneely will lead all national sales operations for WFG. Most recently, Mr. Conneely founded and served as the Managing Director of Peak Capital Solutions, which focused on alternative investments. Previously, he served as Managing Director/Head of External Sales at Participant Capital, where he helped launch the company into the independent broker-dealer space. Before that, he served in senior positions at W.P. Carey, Transamerica Capital, and Rydex Investments/SGI, among others.

Scott Smith, Senior Managing Director of Waypoint further commented, "Waypoint is pleased to reaffirm its commitment to expand its distribution channel through our affiliated broker-dealer. WFG's enhanced sales capabilities align perfectly with our growing pipeline of real estate focused offerings and represents an exciting new phase in Waypoint's development."

About Waypoint Real Estate Investments

Waypoint Real Estate Investments ("Waypoint") is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm offering investment products focused on the U.S. rental housing sector. Founded in 2011 and with six offices nationwide, the firm acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student housing, and senior housing properties throughout the United States. Waypoint's investment activity totals approximately $3.9 billion across 26,000 units. Waypoint Financial Group is a division of Waypoint Direct Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Waypoint Residential, LLC. Securities offered through Waypoint Direct Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE Waypoint Real Estate Investments