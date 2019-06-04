Waze and Arrive Unveil Enhanced Trip Planner for Stadiums and Venues

Prompts Users When to Leave and Routes Drivers Directly to Venue Parking Garages, Reducing Congestion and Making it Easier for Drivers to get to Events on Time

Waze and Arrive are making it easier for people to get to concerts and sporting events through an enhanced Trip Planner feature called “GamePlan.” The feature is meant as a way to help fans get to their seats on time, and alleviate traffic and congestion around venues. Anyone who purchases event parking through an Arrive-powered venue can add the trip directly to Planned Drives in their Waze app.

“Every day, multiple times a day, tens of thousands of people travel to a venue or stadium at exactly the same time to listen to a concert or cheer on their favorite team. That creates an incredible amount of congestion in a short period of time - and often in city centers that are already quite busy,” said Paulo Cabral, Head of Waze Global Events Partner Program. “Our company’s mission is to reduce traffic and the GamePlan feature does just that - it makes it easier for people to get to where they need to go on time.”

The collaboration was piloted with Arrive’s premier partner Olympia Development in advance of a popular concert at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. In addition to adding the trip in their Planned Drives, Waze and Arrive also alerted users when they should depart and shared turn-by-turn directions directly to the venue parking garage entrance, taking into account road closures around the venue. Initial results were strong, as more than half of fans who booked parking through Arrive for the concert opened an email suggesting they add the trip to their Planned Waze Drives and nearly 20% asked Waze to help “Plan Their Drive.” Waze and Arrive will continue to test GamePlan with select venues starting in June and expect to scale it broadly across North America by the end of the summer.

“Parking and congestion are consistently cited as the two biggest pain points for fans attending games or events, so we understand that the fan experience starts well before anyone sets foot in a venue. We’re excited to work with Waze and our hundreds of venue partners to make the journey as seamless as possible for their customers,” said Dan Roarty, President and COO of Arrive. “We look forward to further collaboration, as we make the GamePlan integration more robust and extend the service beyond venues to airports and others destinations where time is of the essence.”

About Arrive

Arrive powers the last mile of connected mobility. The company delivers scalable, friction-free parking experiences through apps, voice and in-dash. Its fully integrated platform makes it easy for companies and brands to offer parking as a solution for drivers, fleets and connected vehicles. Millions of people across North America have access to Arrive-powered parking through the company’s distribution partners, including Amazon, Ford, Avis, Hyundai, Honda, TomTom, Ticketmaster/Live Nation, Groupon, and many others, and its consumer-facing brands, ParkWhiz and BestParking. For more information, visit Arrive.com.

About Waze

Waze is where people and technology meet to solve transportation challenges. It's a platform that empowers communities to contribute road data, edit Waze maps, and carpool to improve the way we move about the world. Thanks to Wazers everywhere, Waze is able to partner with municipalities and transit authorities to reduce traffic and congestion—leveraging current infrastructure while impacting city planning.

A world with better transportation doesn't have to be in the distant future. By harnessing the power of community to reverse negative trends in transportation, Waze can create a world where traffic is history. Learn more at Waze.com.

