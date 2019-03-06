We Are Kured Disposable CBD Vape Pens Are Now Officially Offered in Retail Stores Throughout France and New 500mg CBD Cartridges Are Available for United States Retailers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Age Brands Inc. (CSE:NF) (OTC:NWGFF) (FSE:ONF) (“New Age Brands” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, We Are Kured, LLC (“Kured”), has officially moved into Paris, France’s booming CBD market. There are a number of CBD-only dispensaries and Kured’s CBD vape pens will be offered at one of the largest chains with eight stores throughout France.

Benjamin Martch, New Age Brand’s Chief Marketing Officer and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kured, stated: “We didn’t know how big the CBD market was in France but the French are proving to be just as enthusiastic about the benefits of CBD as Americans are!”

In addition, due to popular demand from retailers, Kured is now offering a 500mg CBD 5/10 thread cartridge in all three CBD flavors. This CBD cartridge will fit the industry standard 5/10 thread batteries and will give the consumer as much vaping ability at a lower cost than their disposable pens.

ABOUT New Age Brands

New Age Brands is an innovative Cannabidiol (“CBD”) lifestyle Company. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries We Are Kured and Drink Fresh Water, the Company’s main business activities encompass the development, marketing and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens and beverages) throughout the United States and internationally. In addition, New Age Brands has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon.

For further information about New Age Brands, please consult the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.NABrandsInc.com . For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com .

