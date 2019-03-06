Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

We Are Kured Disposable CBD Vape Pens Are Now Officially Offered in Retail Stores Throughout France and New 500mg CBD Cartridges Are Available for United States Retailers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:31am EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Age Brands Inc. (CSE:NF) (OTC:NWGFF) (FSE:ONF) (“New Age Brands” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, We Are Kured, LLC (“Kured”), has officially moved into Paris, France’s booming CBD market. There are a number of CBD-only dispensaries and Kured’s CBD vape pens will be offered at one of the largest chains with eight stores throughout France.

Benjamin Martch, New Age Brand’s Chief Marketing Officer and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kured, stated: “We didn’t know how big the CBD market was in France but the French are proving to be just as enthusiastic about the benefits of CBD as Americans are!”

In addition, due to popular demand from retailers, Kured is now offering a 500mg CBD 5/10 thread cartridge in all three CBD flavors. This CBD cartridge will fit the industry standard 5/10 thread batteries and will give the consumer as much vaping ability at a lower cost than their disposable pens.

ABOUT New Age Brands

New Age Brands is an innovative Cannabidiol (“CBD”) lifestyle Company. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries We Are Kured and Drink Fresh Water, the Company’s main business activities encompass the development, marketing and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens and beverages) throughout the United States and internationally. In addition, New Age Brands has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon.

For further information about New Age Brands, please consult the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.NABrandsInc.com. For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com.

On Behalf of the Board of DirectorsFor Further Information Contact
  
Joshua BartchCorporate Communications
Chief Executive Officerinfo@nabrandsinc.com
info@nabrandsinc.com 250-488-6728

We Are Kured Contact:

Ben Martch
Founder & CEO
www.wearekured.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to completion of planned improvements at both the Canadian and US sites on schedule and on budget, the availability of financing needed to complete the Company’s planned improvements on commercially reasonable terms, planned occupancy by the tenant-growers, commencement of operations, differences in yield on expected harvests, delays in obtaining statutory approval for marijuana production plans, issues that may arise throughout the grow period, outdoor crops affected by weather, the ability to mitigate the risk of loss through appropriate insurance policies, and the risks presented by federal statutes that may contradict local and state legislation respecting legalized marijuana. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.

NewAgeBrands.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40aZAYO : says evaluating options, shares jump 12 percent
RE
08:40aMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT IN MÜNCHEN : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:40aCardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thomas Moffatt as Chief Commercial Officer
NE
08:39aNaBITA Issues Position Statement on Involuntary Withdrawals and the Use of Behavioral Agreements
PR
08:39aFine Wine & Good Spirits to Welcome Jesse James Dupree to Mechanicsburg Premium Collection
PR
08:38aEVOKE PHARMA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:38aNORTH BUD FARMS : IIROC Trading Halt - NBUD
AQ
08:37aALIMERA SCIENCES : Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN(R) in France
PU
08:37aARCELORMITTAL : Citi, Global Resources Conference 2019
PU
08:37aBARCLAYS : Holding(s) in Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2Dialog Semi sees core business growing post-Apple deal, shares rally
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
4SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler Group meets targets in 2018
5ACACIA MINING : ACACIA MINING : Mining Indaba Presentation - February 2019

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.