We Are Nations : Acquires Sector Six Apparel, a Leading Esports Apparel Brand

01/20/2019 | 06:47pm EST

Esports retail and merchandise company We Are Nations recently acquired Sector Six Apparel, an esports apparel brand specializing in jerseys and custom team wear for all.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190120005024/en/

Sector Six is an esports apparel brand specializing in jerseys and custom apparel for teams of all s ...

Sector Six is an esports apparel brand specializing in jerseys and custom apparel for teams of all sizes. (Photo: Business Wire)

We Are Nations will be expanding Sector Six into Europe in early 2019.

We Are Nations CEO Patrick Mahoney said, “As Nations expands into working with global multi-channel projects, we wanted to make sure we stayed very good at supplying basic quality products to everyone at a good price and with ease of use and scale.”

Sector Six Apparel Brand Director Josh Whatley added, “We are excited to be joining the We Are Nations family. With this acquisition we will be given the appropriate resources to begin our global expansion with an initial focus of Europe as well as continue our push in the collegiate market. We had an incredible 2018 and look to carry the momentum into 2019 with We Are Nations.”

About We Are Nations

We Are Nations is a specialist esports consumer products and retail company with locations based in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia with additional distribution partners around the world. The company provides merchandise design, sales, manufacturing and distribution services for esports teams, leagues and other endemic and non-endemic brands operating in the esports space.


