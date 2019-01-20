We Are Nations : Acquires Sector Six Apparel, a Leading Esports Apparel Brand

Esports retail and merchandise company We Are Nations recently acquired
Sector Six Apparel, an esports apparel brand specializing in jerseys and
custom team wear for all.
Sector Six is an esports apparel brand specializing in jerseys and custom apparel for teams of all sizes. (Photo: Business Wire)
We Are Nations will be expanding Sector Six into Europe in early 2019.
We Are Nations CEO Patrick Mahoney said, “As Nations expands into
working with global multi-channel projects, we wanted to make sure we
stayed very good at supplying basic quality products to everyone at a
good price and with ease of use and scale.”
Sector Six Apparel Brand Director Josh Whatley added, “We are excited to
be joining the We Are Nations family. With this acquisition we will be
given the appropriate resources to begin our global expansion with an
initial focus of Europe as well as continue our push in the collegiate
market. We had an incredible 2018 and look to carry the momentum into
2019 with We Are Nations.”
About We Are Nations
We Are Nations is a specialist esports consumer products and retail
company with locations based in the United States, United Kingdom and
Australia with additional distribution partners around the world. The
company provides merchandise design, sales, manufacturing and
distribution services for esports teams, leagues and other endemic and
non-endemic brands operating in the esports space.
