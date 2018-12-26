We Have the ANTIDOTE to America's Human Trafficking Epidemic

Join Us for a Hybrid Conference -- Both Online and Live

This two-day event aims to develop strategies and programs that meet the needs and facilitate recovery of those who have become victims of human trafficking/prostitution.

Who: JointheSwitch.org What: ANTIDOTE, America’s Answer to the Human Trafficking Epidemic Conference: A symposium of speakers including survivors, judges, attorneys, and D.Divs Where: Florida Gulf Coast University, Ft. Myers, FL When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 11-12, 2019 Why: The purpose of ANTIDOTE is to gather community members, researchers, businesses and survivors to raise awareness and provide solutions to the human trafficking epidemic

About JointheSwitch.org

Dr. Marlene Carson, a Sur-thriver of domestic minor sex trafficking, is one of America’s foremost authorities on the subject of human trafficking. The vision of JointheSwitch.org is to lay the groundwork of helping survivors thrive and create answers that tackle the human trafficking epidemic.

