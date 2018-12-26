We Have the ANTIDOTE to America's Human Trafficking Epidemic

This two-day event aims to develop strategies and programs that meet the
needs and facilitate recovery of those who have become victims of human
trafficking/prostitution.
|
Who:
|
|
JointheSwitch.org
|
What:
|
|
ANTIDOTE, America’s Answer to the Human Trafficking Epidemic
Conference: A symposium
of speakers including survivors, judges, attorneys, and D.Divs
|
Where:
|
|
Florida Gulf Coast University, Ft. Myers, FL
|
When:
|
|
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 11-12, 2019
|
Why:
|
|
The purpose of ANTIDOTE is to gather community members, researchers,
businesses and survivors to raise awareness and provide solutions to
the human trafficking epidemic
About JointheSwitch.org
Dr. Marlene Carson, a Sur-thriver of domestic minor sex trafficking, is
one of America’s foremost authorities on the subject of human
trafficking. The vision of JointheSwitch.org
is to lay the groundwork of helping survivors thrive and create answers
that tackle the human trafficking epidemic.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005143/en/