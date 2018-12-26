Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

We Have the ANTIDOTE to America's Human Trafficking Epidemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:33pm CET

Join Us for a Hybrid Conference -- Both Online and Live

This two-day event aims to develop strategies and programs that meet the needs and facilitate recovery of those who have become victims of human trafficking/prostitution.

Who:

 

JointheSwitch.org

What:

ANTIDOTE, America’s Answer to the Human Trafficking Epidemic Conference: A symposium of speakers including survivors, judges, attorneys, and D.Divs

Where:

Florida Gulf Coast University, Ft. Myers, FL

When:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 11-12, 2019

Why:

The purpose of ANTIDOTE is to gather community members, researchers, businesses and survivors to raise awareness and provide solutions to the human trafficking epidemic

About JointheSwitch.org

Dr. Marlene Carson, a Sur-thriver of domestic minor sex trafficking, is one of America’s foremost authorities on the subject of human trafficking. The vision of JointheSwitch.org is to lay the groundwork of helping survivors thrive and create answers that tackle the human trafficking epidemic.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aIn Japan, a scramble for new workers disrupts traditional hiring
RE
12/26MASTERCARD : Business Highlights
AQ
12/26ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : through its largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development...
PU
12/26SANOFI : FDA Approves VAXELIS(TM), Sanofi and MSD's Pediatric Hexavalent Combination Vaccine
PU
12/26OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo announces silver sponsorship for ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open
AQ
12/26QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QIB opens branch at Mesaieed City Road
AQ
12/26MERIDIANA FLY : Trump asked to block Air Italy on irrational grounds
AQ
12/26EL PASO ELECTRIC : Announces Results of Competitive Bid for New Generation
BU
12/26JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Substitute Ronaldo saves 10-man Juve's unbeaten record
AQ
12/26Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana as Venezuela lodges complaint
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NK ROSNEFT' PAO : SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH: Hotels, a new territory to explore
3HESS CORPORATION : Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana as Venezuela lodges complaint
4Global stocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.