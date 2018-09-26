We The People : is Expanding Into The U.S. Market

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We The People (WTP), the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community, today announced For Creators By Creators (FCBC), a national tour designed to help more entrepreneurs tap into capital in their communities and connect with successful businesses that have leveraged crowdfunding to launch their products. The FCBC kickoff event will be held in Boston on Thursday, October 25, 2018, from 2:00-5:30 p.m. at the Babson Boston campus. Babson College is a recognized world leader in entrepreneurship education. The event will bring together Boston's brightest minds to inspire and educate the next generation of entrepreneurs. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with innovators and discuss strategies for crowdfunding a product or idea in the United States and in Asia. A select group of local creators will also have the chance to showcase their brands and products at the event.

WTP presents this tour as a way to connect with U.S. startups and innovators as the crowdfunding support looks to expand into the United States market in the future. Visit https://wtpstore.co/pages/boston-creators for more details on FCBC or to register to attend the event.

We are thrilled to be expanding the United States to introduce our community starting out with this event in Boston," said Jay Kang, CEO of WTP. "Our goal is to help founders understand how to be successful after they have gone through crowdfunding, by boosting their sales and branding in our retail locations and expanding to international audiences. As a hub for innovation and education for the creator network, We The People connects people and helps turn their ideas into realities."

FCBC will feature speakers including entrepreneurs with successful crowdfunding histories such as Rocketbook co-founders Joe Lemay and Jake Epstein, Hanson Grant, CEO of Think Board, as well as Arthur Limpens and Yixia Jiang, co-founders of allocacoc. These entrepreneurs will discuss topics including how to get started using crowdfunding, finding the right manufacturer, how to protect a product's IP when manufacturing in China, factors involved when choosing a fulfillment partner, top 10 reasons why projects fail, best ways to minimize the risk of failure and how to plan for long term sustainability with international retail These entrepreneurs will all discuss their experiences creating crowdfunding campaigns and the lessons learned building a product from scratch.

"We The People offers a great opportunity for creators to introduce their products and ideas to the Asian market, bridging innovation from the United States to a global audience," said Lemay. "We're excited to participate in the inaugural FCBC event in Boston, which will bring together this international community to help inventors and entrepreneurs find new avenues to increase sales, find manufacturing partnerships, and build valuable new connections."

The Boston event will take place on Thursday, October 25, 2018 between 2:00-5:30 p.m. at the Babson Boston campus at 100 High Street, Boston, MA. Other U.S.-based events will be announced soon.

"Collaboration with companies of similar values has been an essential component to our success," said Hanson Grant, Think Board CEO and Babson College graduate. "Building cooperative relationships is critical to establishing a strong foundation for any company. I look forward to sharing my experience as a serial entrepreneur with other founders and business leaders in the Boston community."

For more information about WTP, or the FCBC Boston event, visit wtpstore.co.

ABOUT WE THE PEOPLE

Established in 2016, We The People (WTP) is the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community. Since its inception, WTP has gone from 14 brands to more than 160 brands with multiple product lines, featured in five stores in Singapore. In the U.S., consumers can purchase through wtpstore.co.

Founded for creators by creators Ryan Sim, Joel Liew, Nison Chan, and CEO Jay Kang, the company achieved an 800 percent growth in revenue by the end of 2017.

Providing education, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar retail space for entrepreneurs, WTP is quickly becoming the hub of innovation in Asia. With its goal to bring together the global creator community, WTP is expanding internationally to the United States, Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

