Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

We Were Local When Local Wasn't Cool

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

Much talk about 'local' has spurred a multitude of conversations, especially during the pandemic of 2020. But, did you know, 100 years ago nearly every farmer and rancher in Arizona, and America, grew for the local market. The local ag product market has had ebbs and flows, but for long-time farm and ranch families we've always embraced the local market.

Just so history isn't lost on us, if you had a time capsule and could go back in history to visit with the Smallhouse, Rovey, Dobson, Murphree or Sossaman farm families (or any other farm and ranch family in Arizona before statehood), they'd walk you around the farm explaining what crop was going to what market, always having a mix of product for local and regional markets.

They would take you to their garden too or their livestock pens and explain that they were growing and raising for their own family and the neighbors across the way. They might even tell you they had a growing market for their backyard egg farm (think Hickman's when they first started out in Arizona).

And while local agriculture markets have had ebbs and flows, a resurgence of a broader local Arizona ag market took place in the early 1990s during a time when community supported agriculture (CSAs) in Arizona was really taking off. In conversations with farmer and Arizona Farm Bureau member Frank Martin of Crooked Sky Farms, you'll hear him describe those early days and how exciting it was to be part of a local movement of locally grown food.

Fast forward to today and the 2020 pandemic and bottlenecks in the food supply chain and you have another re-awakening of the local food movement, especially in the meat markets, certainly beef.

For us in agriculture, it never went away. My dad, the cotton farmer (plus other crops), may have grown for a vast global market but he had roots in local markets with his own family when he was growing up on the farm; it included selling local beef (anyone remember Thomas meat locker in Chandler, I believe Arizona Avenue) and later mom's garden that over produced to feed an entire small town community, along with other farm families in the area.

So, I've changed the title to the Song, 'We Were Country When Country Wasn't Cool' … farmers and ranchers have always been local, even when it wasn't cool.

And that's why Arizona Farm Bureau has hosted Fill Your Plate for the last 13 years. Launched in 2007, Fill Your Plate is a searchable database designed to connect Arizona families with the local farm and ranch market. Our four separate databases are constantly being updated to provide users with up-to-date information on our local ag markets.

When you source on Fill Your Plate, you get a full gamut of information.

  1. It's the most comprehensive list of direct-market, retail farmers and ranchers in the state … I'll take bets on that one.
  2. Currently, it's one of the only Arizona-centric 'searchable' lists that's also mobile friendly. I also give props to Local First Arizona 's Local Food Finder which hosts something along this line; but theirs is not exclusively ag-focused. They list value-added products and businesses too (a good thing and something unique to them).
  3. In our 'beef' search alone, there are more than 50 producers as we're always on the search for more. Two months ago we only had 30 beef producers. Because of the surge in demand during the COVID19 pandemic for local beef, the count has come close to doubling.
  4. Fill Your Plate is evergreen and we're constantly adding new retail farmers to the searchable database.

Ask any farmer or rancher today, whether they're generational (celebrating 50 to 100 years in business, for example) or a beginner farmer or rancher, we'll always grow and raise to the market's needs. Today, you want local beef and wine? We've got it for you!

Join Our Family

Disclaimer

Arizona Farm Bureau published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 22:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:01pAsia stocks under pressure as vaccine rally falters
RE
07:55pJapan March core machinery orders fall 0.4% month over month - government
RE
07:44pSpotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast, shares jump
RE
07:38pIrish consumer sentiment posts partial rebound from COVID collapse
RE
07:37pOne in three UK firms can reopen fully following COVID rules - BCC
RE
07:33pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's progress on business resumption on May 20
PU
07:23pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WO : Senate Republicans Call on EPA to Waive Punishing Biofuel Mandates
PU
07:21pJohnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S. and Canada
RE
07:20pJohnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S. and Canada
RE
07:18pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : Thomson Reuters Westlaw Publishes Akin Gump Article on International Trade MedTech Trends to Watch
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
3Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Bicycle Users to Boost Market Growth ..
4AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report - Investor PresentationOpens in a..
5NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : 2020 ASM Rules of Conduct

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group