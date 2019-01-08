Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'We are down, but not out': Sears gets feisty on social media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: A dismantled sign sits leaning outside a Sears department store in Nanuet

(Reuters) - The clock may be fast running out on Sears Holdings Corp, but you wouldn't know it from the company's feisty posts on Twitter.

As the company and its bankruptcy advisers prepare for a possible liquidation, the retailer has taken to social media to reassure the public that it is still around.

"We are down, but not out... - SMT," Sears, via its official Twitter account (@Sears), said in reply to one of the many posts Monday morning about the 126-year-old company potentially going out of business.

Another Twitter user opined that the retailer "had a good run I would say." Sears replied: "We would say that as well, but we are Marathon Runners, and we are still running. We may be slowing down, but we are not out of the race just yet. Don't count us completely out. Happy Shopping! -SMT"

The "SMT" signoff is for the Sears Social Media Team that runs the Twitter account, which has a following of 209,000, significantly smaller than many of its retail peers.

The company declined to comment on its social media strategy.

In the face of competition from online giant Amazon.com Inc and other brick-and-mortar retailers, including Walmart Inc, Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears has struggled to reinvent itself.

Sears' former Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Cook told Reuters at the end of 2017 that the company planned to invest more heavily in social media in 2018.

Cook said marketing directly to shoppers via Twitter and Instagram posts and influencers could help change consumer sentiment toward Sears. The company also planned to use shoppers' opinions to make operational and merchandising changes, she said.

However, only 9 percent of U.S. millennials - aged between 22 to 37 years in 2018 - said they would consider buying goods from the retailer, according YouGov BrandIndex, a company that tracks public perception of brands.

On Monday, Sears encouraged those saddened by its store closures to shop online. "Thank you for the picture! It is very surreal," the account tweeted at a user who posted a picture of a Sears store striped of inventory, one of many to shutter its doors. "Here's to ONLINE shopping for everyone! -SMT"

Over the last 30 days, Sears’ posting frequency on Twitter has gone up by the week, as have interactions per post, according to social media analytics firm Zoomph.

Toys 'R' Us took a slightly different tack to reach its nearly 2 million followers on Twitter.

"While our store roster may be getting smaller, what is not changing is our desire or commitment to serving you," Toys 'R' Us (@ToysRUs) tweeted from its official account in February 2018, roughly five months after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

"We will continue to operate stores in all major markets and as always, you can also continue to shop online. Thank you!"

Then, in March, Toys 'R' Us announced it would sell or close all 885 stores in its U.S. chain, after failing to restructure billions of dollars in debt.

Nearly three months after filing for bankruptcy in October, Sears plans to sell its vast inventories of tools, appliances and store fixtures should negotiations with Chairman Edward Lampert over his $4.4 billion takeover bid end unsuccessfully, sources said on Sunday.

The bid would preserve 425 Sears stores and up to 50,000 jobs across the United States. A liquidation would put roughly 68,000 people Sears now employs out of work.

"If Sears liquidates, it'd be very, very sad for all of us," said longtime Sears vendor Joe Shamie, CEO of furniture vendor Delta Children, which lost millions after Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Vanessa O'Connell and Lisa Shumaker)

By Melissa Fares and Richa Naidu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 3.44% 1629.51 Delayed Quote.4.89%
WAL-MART STORES 1.18% 94.54 Delayed Quote.0.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aU.S.-China trade talks extend into evening of second day - source
RE
07:27aStocks stay strong as Europe shrugs off Samsung warning
RE
07:26aWorld stocks stay strong as Europe shrugs off Samsung warning
RE
07:22aEuro slips on slowdown fears; dollar advances
RE
07:22aECB rate hike now unlikely before mid-2020, money markets bet
RE
07:18aMonsanto patent victory seen spurring biotech investment in India
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:14aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Additional production capacity added at Faregh oil field
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
3WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.