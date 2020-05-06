We can buy more with our monthly earnings

In April 2020 the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia issued another Stat'o'book , the 2020 edition, presenting selected data from all areas on which we are publishing the data. We also asked ourselves what is the connection between earnings and prices.

As regards earnings, the most important thing is what or how much of something one can buy. After Slovenia won independence, earnings have been growing faster than prices, so one can now afford more than one used to. For example, with average monthly net earnings one could buy 397 kg of bread in 1991 and 513 kg of bread in 2018.

More interesting data from various themes are available in the electronic version of Stat'o'book. And even more data can be found in our SiStat Database. Perhaps you would like to learn more about prices and inflation, e.g. what was the value at a specific past period (starting date) and on a selected day (final date)? You can check it out in our web application Recalculation of monetary values.



