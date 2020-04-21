Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

We can make more ventilators if government ups order, says UK business consortium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:10pm EDT
The Ford logo is seen at the Ford oldest Brazil plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo

A group of firms, including Airbus and Ford, could build more than the current government order of 20,000 ventilators and continue once normal operations begin to resume, the head of the project told Reuters on Tuesday.

Several engineering, aerospace, automotive and Formula One companies have clubbed together to produce the equipment with the aim of building over 1,500 per week.

Governments around the world are trying to boost the number of available mechanical breathing devices that can supply air and oxygen, crucial for the care of people who suffer lung failure, which can be a complication of COVID-19.

"We have the ability to produce more if demanded. We've got production capacity," said Dick Elsy, who leads the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium.

Ford's Dagenham plant is testing and assembling some components, Airbus is using its Welsh Broughton site, which makes wings for commercial aircraft, for the sub-assembly of absorbers and flow machines whilst McLaren is making trolleys on which the devices are fixed.

Ford has fitted out an empty warehouse whilst Elsy said Airbus is using a repurposed research capability site.

"We've deliberately chosen those facilities to be not critically dependent on the return to work," he told Reuters.

The group of companies are not making a profit and have scaled up production of two ventilators from medical device companies Penlon and Smiths as the quickest way to produce "clinically effective and safe" devices, said Elsy.

The consortium's work stems from a call to arms by government over a month ago, hoping that firms can help boost the production of medical devices, hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration has faced criticism from some opposition politicians and medical professionals that the response has been inadequate.

On the consortium's ventilator project, Elsy said politicians had not been tardy.

"We never got the sense of being slow-walked at all," he said.

(Editing by Stephen Addison)

By Costas Pitas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56pNew York charges Mallinckrodt with insurance fraud over opioid claims
RE
01:48pIn Versailles, king of online retail Amazon fights unions backlash
RE
01:24pOil plunge due to fundamentals, not financial markets - CFTC chairman
RE
01:23pCITY OF CARIBOU ME : 2020 Brush Removal Program
PU
01:23pApr 21, 2020 Stocking your pandemic pantryMore
PU
01:20pTrump calls for U.S. oil industry bailout as prices plunge
RE
01:19pWall Street falls as U.S. crude crash adds to pandemic woes
RE
01:16pU.S. congressional leaders say near deal on more coronavirus funding
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent oil drops 25%, near two-decade lows on scant demand, storage
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group