We cannot continue to be prisoners of COVID crisis, says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday Britain could not continue to be "prisoners of this crisis" as he outlined plans to boost Britain's economy, devastated by the coronavirus lockdown.

He said while people were rightly still nervous about further outbreaks of the virus, the government had to spell out the way ahead.

"We cannot continue, simply, to be prisoners of this crisis," he said in a speech in central England.

"If the COVID crisis has taught us one thing, it's that this country needs to be ready for what may be coming, and we need to be able to move with levels of energy and speed that we have not needed for generations."

