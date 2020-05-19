Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

We must strive to achieve a rational and prudent balance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 06:13am EDT

'We must strive to achieve a rational and prudent balance with relation to protecting against the virus, with due attention to protecting health, rebooting the economy and successfully returning to normal life', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in his pre-agenda speech before Parliament on Monday.

'The measures recently introduced by the government were determined by a set of three goals. including preparing the healthcare service system for a never before seen situation, providing the economy with a favourable starting position within the new global economic era, and bringing home Hungarians who have been stranded abroad through no fault of their own because of travel restrictions', the Minister highlighted.

We have also been faced with political disputes recently, including 'fundamental and ridiculous lies' with relation to the Coronavirus Act. You have heard that Parliament is not in session and have also met with 'underhanded claims of Nazism', he said. Now that the National Assembly may be preparing to put an end to the state of emergency, everyone 'who has lied the opposite' could be so gracious as to apologise. 'This will of course never happen, but it is sufficient that their attempts at spreading lies have been thwarted yet again', the Hungarian Foreign Minister declared.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade/MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 10:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:37aTELEKOM SLOVENIJE D D : Iskratel and Telekom Slovenije test their 5G Campus Network which enables the smart factory; The network will leverage the 5G core to provide low latency, high performance and secure connectivity
AQ
06:35aIMMUNIC : to Host Virtual R&D Day Today, May 19, 2020
EQ
06:35aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces the Commencing Date of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement
EQ
06:35aBASTEI LÜBBE : sells majority stake in game developer Daedalic Entertainment
EQ
06:35aCUDA OIL AND GAS : Announces an Operations Update at its Shannon Secondary Recovery Unit in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming
EQ
06:35aCuda Oil and Gas Inc. Announces an Operations Update at its Shannon Secondary Recovery Unit in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming
NE
06:33aLUFTHANSA AG : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
06:32aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : End firmer on virus vaccine hopes; Thailand hits 2-1/2 month high
RE
06:32aWEIBO : 1Q Profit, Revenue Decline as Advertising Falls Amid Pandemic
DJ
06:32aSPECTRUM BRANDS : to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
3BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
4MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group