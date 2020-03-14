Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

We need to bring aviation turbine fuel under GST : Hardeep Singh Puri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 09:22am EDT

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, said that the civil aviation industry has ushered in a new era of expansion, driven by factors such as Low Cost Carriers (LCC's), modern airports, FDI in domestic airlines, advanced IT, and our growing emphasis on regional connectivity. Speaking at 'WINGS INDIA 2020' in Hyderabad today, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri said, 'We are at a point where we need to bring aviation turbine fuel under GST and by and large there is acknowledgement from across states to make it happen.'

He further added that the current situation arising out of Corona Virus is a challenge, especially for the civil aviation sector. 'It is personally being monitored and directed by the Prime Minister and his office. Within hours of the first evidence becoming available we had started screening passengers coming in from 12 most affected countries. We then increased it to include screening of passengers coming in from any country across the world. Our airports constitute a benchmark for how airports should be running across the globe, specially the 30 airports where proper screening is already in place. We have screened 10,876 flights coming in from across the globe that include 11,71,061 passengers, 3,225 of these passengers required further screening. I am sure that once people get the right perspective, know where we are, look at the recovering numbers, we will not only overcome this challenge, but will see robust vibrant growth in the civil aviation sector.'

Shri K T Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, IT, Electronics & Communications and Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Government of Telangana, said that with respect to aviation and aerospace, there has been tremendous growth with further room to grow for us. Our focus should be on skill development and MRO infrastructure and foreign investments. He said that the MRO sector has a huge potential for employment generation along with significant investments from overseas.

Present at the Ministry Plenary today were Chief Guest Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, along with Shri K T Rama Rao, Shri Arvind Singh, Chairman, Airports Authority of India, and Shri Anand Stanley, Chairman FICCI, Civil Aviation Committee and Managing Director, Airbus India.Overview of the aviation industry was also discussed at length. Key highlights include:

  • Domestic traffic has growth 14 times in the last 18 years. Total traffic has growth 8.2X including international traffic.

  • The future of the industry in terms of connectivity is promising, increasing connectivity through UDAN has helped the per capita trips to rise from 0.1 per person to 0.5 per person.

  • Every minute an aircraft lands or takes off and according to the FICCI study, we will reach 1 billion passengers in India.

  • Over the next few years, focus on MRO infrastructure building will lead to 100% of Indian aircrafts being serviced from India, in India and beyond India.

  • By 2040, Ministry of Civil Aviation along with FICCI has set a vision to ensure 100% of aircrafts have parts or manufacturing components from India.

During the event, four MoU's were also signed between various stakeholders in the presence of Shri Hardeep Singh Puri. These include:

  • Exchange of Tri-partite MoU under MoCA Krishi Udaan Scheme by Ras-Al-Khaimah International Airport, GMR Hyderabad International Airport and SpiceJet Ltd.

  • Government of Telangana, GMR Hyderabad International Airport and Airbus BizLabs.

  • Government of Telangana and DJI

  • Government of Telangana, Asia Pacific FTO and Marut Drones

Swachhta Pakhwada Awards 2019 were also announced during the session recognizing the stellar work done by airlines, airports and organizations across the aviation sector. The winners are mentioned below:

Award Category

First

Second

Third

Consolation

Private Airline

Vistara

GoAir

AirAsia and Indigo

SpiceJet

Private Airports

Cochin International Airport Ltd.

Bengaluru International Airport Ltd.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd

And

Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

NA

PSU's under civil aviation

Air India Ltd.

Pawan Hans Ltd.

Airports Authority of India

NA

Clean and safe airports under AAI

(Annual passenger traffic of 5 mn and above)

Kolkata

Chennai

Jaipur

NA

Clean and safe airports under AAI

(Annual passenger traffic between 1.5 mn to 5 mn)

Madurai

Chandigarh

Trivandrum

NA

Clean and safe airports under AAI

(Annual passenger traffic between 1 mn to 1.5 mn)

Udaipur

Vadodara

Vijayawada

NA

Government Organization under ministry of Civil Aviation

IGRUA (Indra Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Academy)

DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)

BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security)

NA

***

RJ/NG

Disclaimer

Ministry of Civil Aviation of the Republic of India published this content on 14 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 13:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28aU.S. hospitals say coronavirus school closures add to staffing pressure
RE
09:22aWE NEED TO BRING AVIATION TURBINE FUEL UNDER GST : Hardeep Singh Puri
PU
09:15aOur Market Reporters Answer Questions From People in Their Lives
DJ
08:51aSINGAPORE PM : virus hit to economy likely worse than 2008 crisis
RE
08:23aS.Africa's Telkom says job cuts will wipe 1.5 bln rand from 2020 earnings
RE
08:20aAustria announces coronavirus aid package, ditches deficit target
RE
08:17aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Fast Tracks $3 Million Grant to Help the Philippines Fight COVID-19
PU
08:07aHere's what the new U.S. restrictions on Europe mean for travelers
RE
07:35aJapan's Abe vows 'unprecedented steps' to protect virus-hit economy, urges global cooperation
RE
07:27aChina's imported coronavirus cases rise as local infections drop again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ -2-
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Moves Closer to a Settlement
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Pauses Takeover Campaign for HP, Citing Virus Concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group