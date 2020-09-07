We now know what happened to the Nasdaq

We are probably at a pivotal moment of the year for equity markets, with the revelations of the Financial Times on the incredible montage made by SoftBank, which has obviously boosted technology stocks this summer. Since the beginning of August, rumors of a "big hand" have been circulating in the market. Last week, financiers were beginning to mention the name of the Japanese investment company.

The author of this type of massive and masked position-taking has a name: it's a whale. This big buyer made a huge splash on the market and the smell of greed attracted thousands of other participants in this dangerous game, according to a very good connoisseur of American markets, who compares this tactic to that of the fisherman who throws meat into the water to attract sharks. The originality of the strategy is that it ended up involving a large part of the market through the game of options and covers. The group has refused to detail its recent investments in US technology stocks. Its stock market documents show, however, that since the spring, it has acquired nearly $4 billion worth of shares in Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, and also shares in Tesla. He has also reportedly accumulated exceptional volumes of call options on other tech stocks, seeming to be betting on continued price increases.

The question now is to measure the consequences of this set up by SoftBank. In the coming days, we can estimate that volatility will increase and that the tone will rise between the supporters of the speculative bubble theory on technology stocks and those who think that they are tomorrow's winners anyway. And beyond that, will this revelation cause the markets to correct? Will it correct technology stocks and benefit the rest of the stock market? Change nothing?

The German industrial production was presented earlier today: it progressed but significantly less than expected. Last night, China announced a higher than expected trade surplus, thanks to a 9.5% growth in dollar exports.