We're Jammin'

Just as we start to relax the stay-at-home orders, lingering DIY
projects reward those looking to stay in their own lane.
Shoppers lucky enough to have found flour, grains and yeast during total lockdown were a step ahead.
Industrious kitchen bees, with time on their hands, stayed busy making breads, pizzas and pastas. Pantry staples inspired new ways of putting food on the table.
Self-sufficiency doesn't have to retreat. As we find ourselves returning to new normal. Why not carve out some space to keep the home made food thing going?
Ambitious newcomers and experienced cooks are ready to tackle homemade jams, jellies and preserves.
Timing is perfect with the glorious stone fruits and berries coming in to season. California cherries and apricots lead the parade and represent the exquisite short season of these delectable fruits.
Small batch recipes dismiss any fear of not having the right canning supplies or know how. Fewer ingredients are required and neither are gear or gadgets to complicate matters.
Shelf life on small batches is shorter than using traditional canning methods. Two weeks in the fridge is about right for these yummies. Spread on morning toast, scones, waffles or oatmeal, it is pure bliss.
Pectin-free, small batch jams or preserves will not be as thick as traditional versions. The upside is that they don't need to be. One jar will disappear in short order.
Sterilizing jars and frequent temperature checks can alienate wishful jam makers. Skip these steps for quick refrigerator methods.
'Waste not, want not' rings true during the COVID-19altered living. Using up the unappealing fruit left in the bowl is one more way to reduce waste.
Small batches yield only one or two jars. The ratio of fruit-to-sugar depends on fruit tartness and also taste preferences. Be sure to taste test the strawberries, blueberries or Apriums before committing to a jam session.
Deliberate tartness is inherent in rhubarb, plums and some cherries and berries. Citrus is a natural partner for those of us who prefer lemons and grapefruit or anything with a zing.
This experiment with fruit and sugar can be augmented with almond extract, vanilla, ginger or liquors. Keep citrus peel or zests in the cue.
Once grounded in the post-pandemic normalcy, the great take-aways and lessons learned need to include rewards of doing more with less.
Fresh fruit jams and preserves made with few ingredients are a hit. Little time in the making, scoop the first batch over ice cream. No jar necessary. Dessert is served.
