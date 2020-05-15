Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

We're Jammin'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
Just as we start to relax the stay-​at-​home orders, lin­ger­ing DIYprojects reward those look­ing to stay in their own lane.

Shop­pers lucky enough to have found flour, grains and yeast dur­ing total lock­down were a step ahead.

Indus­tri­ous kitchen bees, with time on their hands, stayed busy mak­ing breads, piz­zas and pas­tas. Pantry sta­ples inspired new ways of putting food on the table.

Self-​sufficiency doesn't have to retreat. As we find our­selves return­ing to new nor­mal. Why not carve out some space to keep the home made food thing going?

Ambi­tious new­com­ers and expe­ri­enced cooks are ready to tackle home­made jams, jel­lies and pre­serves.

Tim­ing is per­fect with the glo­ri­ous stone fruits and berries com­ing in to sea­son. Cal­i­for­nia cher­ries and apri­cots lead the parade and rep­re­sent the exquis­ite short sea­son of these delec­table fruits.

Small batch recipes dis­miss any fear of not hav­ing the right can­ning sup­plies or know how. Fewer ingre­di­ents are required and nei­ther are gear or gad­gets to com­pli­cate matters.

Shelf life on small batches is shorter than using tra­di­tional can­ning meth­ods. Two weeks in the fridge is about right for these yum­mies. Spread on morn­ing toast, scones, waf­fles or oat­meal, it is pure bliss.

Pectin-​free, small batch jams or pre­serves will not be as thick as tra­di­tional ver­sions. The upside is that they don't need to be. One jar will dis­ap­pear in short order.

Ster­il­iz­ing jars and fre­quent tem­per­a­ture checks can alien­ate wish­ful jam mak­ers. Skip these steps for quick refrig­er­a­tor meth­ods.

'Waste not, want not' rings true dur­ing the COVID-​19altered liv­ing. Using up the unap­peal­ing fruit left in the bowl is one more way to reduce waste.

Small batches yield only one or two jars. The ratio of fruit-​to-​sugar depends on fruit tart­ness and also taste pref­er­ences. Be sure to taste test the straw­ber­ries, blue­ber­ries or Apri­ums before com­mit­ting to a jam ses­sion.

Delib­er­ate tart­ness is inher­ent in rhubarb, plums and some cher­ries and berries. Cit­rus is a nat­ural part­ner for those of us who pre­fer lemons and grape­fruit or any­thing with a zing.

This exper­i­ment with fruit and sugar can be aug­mented with almond extract, vanilla, gin­ger or liquors. Keep cit­rus peel or zests in the cue.

Once grounded in the post-​pandemic nor­malcy, the great take-​aways and lessons learned need to include rewards of doing more with less.

Fresh fruit jams and pre­serves made with few ingre­di­ents are a hit. Lit­tle time in the mak­ing, scoop the first batch over ice cream. No jar nec­es­sary. Dessert is served.

Disclaimer

General Produce Co. LP published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 21:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:38pOmniMax Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Investor Call Information
GL
06:35pMay 2020 Road Division Construction Schedule and Updates
PU
06:35pAVISTA : 2020 AGA Financial Forum
PU
06:35pJ C PENNEY : files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming latest retail casualty of pandemic
AQ
06:34pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : The Bulldog-Ancora Group Commences Tender Offer for $70 Million of Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund
BU
06:31pCRESVAL CAPITAL : Provides Update on Extension to Annual Filing
AQ
06:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with A123 Systems LLC and Ballard Power Systems Inc. | Technavio
BU
06:30pAftermath Silver Completes Acquisition of 80% Ownership in the Cachinal Silver Project
NE
06:28pEXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Dividend
PR
06:28pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Investors
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2BT GROUP PLC : BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
3ALPHABET INC. : U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - source
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigat..
5ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group