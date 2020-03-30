We're looking for a consultant to coach Kivulini Cooperative Society

Introduction

Rikolto in Tanzania is an international organisation which has operated in Tanzania for 40 years supporting various beneficiaries who are the farmers, traders, consumers and cities. Globally, Rikolto works to transform food chains an ensure food is produced with respect for people and planet by supporting collective actions, innovations and better ways for actors in food chain to realise their potentials to feed the growing population while caring the nature. In the next five years, the organization has a programme that aims to contribute making horticulture, grains and pulse sector and grains food chains become more sustainable and inclusive for smallholder farmers in Tanzania. Rikolto in Tanzania has adopted a cluster development approach for promoting innovations that are scalable and replicable by supporting farmer business organizations (FBOs) to engage in clusters and value chains.

Background of Kivulini Cooperative Society

Kivulini Farmer Business Organization has been registered as cooperative society for water users since 2001. The Cooperative is well-structured with an active irrigation system, has over 920 acres under cultivation that benefit about 1850 registered and non-registered members. The main commercial crops grow are beans and rice grown on rotation basis based on crop calendar comprising of two seasons of rice and one season of common beans. The services offered by the cooperative include rice milling, harvesting by using up-to-date combine harvesters and ploughing. There are some physical efforts done to build capacity of the cooperative in 2019, but it still needs more skills and knowledge to transform the mind set of leaders and members and build strong business relationship with other stakeholders.

Rikolto, in collaboration with the cooperative, conducted an organisational assessment using SCOPE insight to get a deeper understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of the cooperative as well to identify and priorities key areas to improve. The assessment report results indicate the average score is 2.5 out of 5 values. It attained the following scores in different dimensions:

Internal management 2.8

Market 1.6

Operation 1.8

Financial management 2.8

Sustainability 2.0

Supply 2.4

External risk 3.1

Enablers 4.2

Therefore, to improve in the weakest areas, Rikolto in Tanzania requires a service provider to train and coach the cooperative which is still growing in business organisational development. The service provider is expected to build capacity (training and coaching) of the cooperative concerning business planning and implementation, governance and leadership, marketing, quality management, financial management, operations management, and networking. It is anticipated that, with provided capacity building service, the cooperative will act effectively in the value chain.

Methodology, Approaches and Tools

The implementation of the Capacity Building Plan will be carried out in training and coaching sessions. The management committee will be introduced to new concepts, tools, ideas and principles around a specific theme in training sessions. Subsequently, the trainers will follow this up with coaching sessions for staff and specific committee members on the use of newly acquired competences in day-to-day operations.

The consultant will be expected to prepare work plans for the delivery of training sessions and the subsequent coaching sessions based on the TOR and the detailed capacity development plan. The training and coaching should be specifically looked at through the lens of the cooperative's business objectives as stated in the value propositions to both their members as documented in the business plan. Seasonality will be important to ensure that the training programme does not disrupt the farming activities.

Coaching sessions will be designed to affect the trainees' day-to-day responsibilities and operations of the cooperative. Rikolto believes that on-the-job coaching can be very effective and deepen the impact. Some sessions can therefore be delivered within business planning or membership meetings. The training schedule must take cognizance (and sensitive) of the fact that the farmers must have time for their core business of farming. At the same time, they are involved in the other interventions organised in collaboration with Rikolto on improving quality.

The scope of work to be carried out over the next four months (5 days in each month) includes the following areas (but not limited to):

1. Internal management

Including but not limited to the following:

Support the management committees and other committees to develop Inclusive Business model, revise and advance a bankable business plan, set clear objectives, key performance indicators, and means for evaluation.

Develop performance indicators for the executives that are checked and assessed against SMART objectives and targets detailed in quarterly, annual, multi-year plans and business plans.

Train and coach the cooperative management, subcommittees and staff as per cooperative act. Help them define the roles of each committee, staff and subcommittees.

Support the development of a personnel manual and coach the cooperative on its implementation.

Sensitization of the youths and women in the community to join the co-operative and be cohesive in leadership positions.

Support the cooperative to develop management guidelines with defined finance and marketing strategy.

2. Supply and marketing

Including but not limited to the following:

Backing farmers with procurement policy and guidelines on procurement of inputs to reduce risk of buying inputs with low standards and increase production volume while reducing cost of production.

Support Kivulini farmers for value addition and branding of rice as per market segments .

Mobilize and support Kivulini farmers to undertake collective marketing and develop the contractual agreement between Cooperative and the buyers/off-takers.

Support Kivulini in making use of books available for milling and warehouse, then train and coach them on filling the records and implementation of scheme crop calendar.

Support and coach the management committees on issues related to management supplies of produce from members relations with members who are their suppliers, sourcing and management of quality of supply.

Work with MoCU intern to develop/update the farmer master list in the developed database to include size of the farm, name and contact of the farmer, from crop calendar support the cooperative to develop harvesting chart per canal, and forecast of the expected volumes, marketing strategy that has collective marketing plan and market information systems with clear quality management per buyer.

Develop clear guidelines and appropriate systems for collective selling including and transparent price determine mechanism based on prevailing market prices. Facilitate the contractual agreement between Cooperative and the identified buyers.

3. Financial management

Including but not limited to the following:

Support and coach the management committees on financial management skills, financial manual, financial planning and budgeting, financial risk management, record keeping and monitoring.

Support and coach development of vibrant channel of accessing finances rather than depending on the existing sources (collections from milling, combine harvesters' charges and irrigation fees) and donation.

Develop formats and coach them in financial reporting to AGM and other parties, set in place suitable financial systems, including cash handling, cash inflow, book of accounts and book reconciliation.

Support cooperative to come up with plan on assess to finances for its members.

Expected outputs

Internal management

Inclusive business model and Bankable Business plan with defined accountability and targets for management.

Revised and translated personnel manuals and guideline.

Marketing strategy and its monitoring plan in place.

Updated farmers master list with all required relevant information in the database.

Supply

Tenable contract to supply input to farmers from the certified input suppliers.

Strong strategies with systems on collective marketing including transparent price determine and at least one contract signed with the buyer.

Value addition, branding and packaging of rice.

Financial management

Financial management manual developed, adopted and internalized.

Strategy on access to finance from financial institutions and mobilizing of own funds in place.

Accounts and other financial books are positioned and effectively utilized by the cooperative.

Proposal guidelines

The proposals should be presented in English, and it should contain, but not be limited, to the following:

General institutional and technical information of the applicant

Overall experience of the organisation in community work and sustainable development. Experience in construction initiatives is greatly preferred and highly desirable.

Experience of the applicant to implement similar training while building institutional capacity and engaging stakeholders.

Resumes of the proposed key personnel that will be assigned to work on the programme.

A brief methodology or approach to achieve the required outputs of the assignment, elements of work plan and timeline, and a preliminary budget, as well as an analysis of challenges, obstacles and possible solutions. Also indicate how you plan to build local capacity and engage local stakeholders.

Any support/contribution, if possible, of the submitting organisation for the project in both cash and in-kind (contribution in terms of staff time, office space and equipment and other support in cash and in-kind should be expressed in monetary terms).

Ability to work in Swahili language with local communities.

Budget

The proposed budget should be well delineated and rational including estimates for training required personnel and related operational costs. The proposed budget will form the basis for the negotiation of the final budget which will form part of the Agreement of Cooperation. The budget should be in Tanzanian shillings.

Duration of the assignment

This assignment has been allocated for 51 working days and redistributed 6 days per month based to developed and agreed work plan. Final submission of report is due by November 20th, 2020.

Requirements and Procedure to apply

Qualified firms/candidates are invited to submit their Technical and Financial proposal, Methodology/ approach, and CVs via email eastafrica[at] rikolto.orgby 8th April 2020 and should indicate the source of this advertisement.