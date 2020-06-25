We're your local Territory team

Statewide Super's local Territory team are here to help you with your superannuation and financial planning needs. With over 55 years of combined experience in the financial services industry, the team can assist you with a range of services either in person, over the phone or via Zoom video conference. Get to know our team a little more personally, here.

To keep you up-to-date with the latest industry news, please find some helpful information below:

Latest market updates

With markets starting to recover from the COVID-19 impacts, Statewide Super's Chief Investment Officer, Con Michalakis, foresees a continued staged return, both locally and globally. Watch this video for his brief commentary of the markets.

Employment affected by COVID-19?Statewide Super's General Manager of Distribution and Advice, Lisa Palmer, has provided a list of steps to consider taking if you find yourself affected by any change in employment conditions due to COVID-19. Watch her helpful tips here.

We also have super education available online and can provide tailored sessions for you or your workplace:

Education at your fingertips! Our 15 minute Get Your Super Sorted education session is a great way to learn about the basics of superannuation. This video covers topics like investments, insurance, contributions and beneficiaries. You can view it here!

You can reach us on 08 7915 4800 or via our online enquiry formany time. We are here to help you achieve your personal financial and retirement goals.

