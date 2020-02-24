Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'We want to listen': Lagarde kicks off ECB roadshow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 05:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank hold a news conference in Frankfurt

The European Central Bank said on Monday it was launching a roadshow to collect feedback from citizens across the euro zone, part of efforts by its new chief Christine Lagarde to engage the public as the ECB undertakes a wide-ranging policy review.

Lagarde will herself will kick off the town-hall events -- dubbed the "ECB Listens" after a similarly branded event run by the U.S. Federal Reserve last year -- in Brussels on March 26. Each of the euro zone's 19 national central banks has been told to hold at least one such meeting, which will mostly take place in the first half of the year.

"We want to listen to the views, expectations and concerns of the public with an open mind," Lagarde said in a statement.

The initiative illustrates a marked change in style for the ECB under Lagarde, a former politician with a penchant for public relations who took over from Mario Draghi as president of the euro zone central bank in November.

It is also an indication of the quandary the ECB finds itself in over the adequacy of the inflation data it has used to justify trillions of euros worth of monetary stimulus to support Europe's economy.

The ECB launched its review last month, a deep dive into the bank's foray into unconventional policy following the euro zone debt crisis that is likely to bring a redefinition of its inflation target.

Six central bank sources who spoke to Reuters last week were unanimous in believing that input from the public was unlikely to sway deliberations on how to reset the ECB's definition of price stability, currently worded as an inflation rate "below, but close to 2%".

But the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the ECB's deliberations are private, said consultations with audiences ranging from students to clergy meant the ECB was unlikely to make any communication about its new goal until later in the year.

"It would look pretty awful if we put out substantial communication on the review in June because that would mean we are not taking the feedback seriously," said one of them.

Policymakers are keen to understand why perceptions of inflation among businesses and households are so high and why salary growth in the euro zone is comparatively sluggish.

"Representatives of a wide range of regional and consumer organisations, as well as social partners, will have the opportunity to share their views on the ECB's policies," the ECB said on Monday.

Euro zone central bankers will also try to explain the ECB's activities in simpler language, in line with the personal style of Lagarde, a former French finance minister and ex-head of the International Monetary Fund.

"There is a covert goal of spreading the ECB's message to the people," one of the sources said. "It's an experiment in a new communication approach."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:50aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Battered as spread of coronavirus sparks pandemic worries
RE
05:49aEU-UK TRADE TALKS COULD START NEXT WEEK : diplomat
RE
05:49aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. sees no material impact from virus on U.S.-China trade deal - for now
RE
05:47a'WE WANT TO LISTEN' : Lagarde kicks off ECB roadshow
RE
05:45aWith Migrant Workers in Limbo, Part of China's Economy Is Stalled
DJ
05:37aTAKE FIVE : 'Our currency, your problem' - all over again
RE
05:37aGERMAN BUSINESS MORALE RISES, UNFAZED BY CORONAVIRUS FOR NOW : Ifo
RE
05:35aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. sees no material impact from virus on U.S.-China trade deal - for now
RE
05:31aiQSTEL Completes the Acquisition of Blockchain Solutions Developer itsBchain
GL
05:29a'HOLIDAYS IN HELL' COULD COST ASIA UP TO $115 BILLION IN LOST GDP DUE TO VIRUS : Ing
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group