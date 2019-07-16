WeConvene and Say Announce Strategic Partnership Bringing New Capabilities to Corporate Access and Investor Communications

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeConvene and Say are pleased to announce a strategic partnership bringing Say’s groundbreaking investor communications technologies to corporations, sell-side firms, and investors using the WeConvene investor access platform.



Integrating Say’s Q&A, polling, and engagement functionality into WeConvene’s industry-leading investor access platform gives event hosts on WeConvene access to new data, predictive capability and insight regarding investor sentiment. In this newly connected ecosystem, buy-side investors will have access to an improved but structured communications channel with investor relations professionals and an opportunity to give event-specific feedback to relevant corporations and sell-side firms during and after any investor access event.

Say’s technology produces actionable analytics that enable investor relations professionals to continuously fine-tune engagement and messaging based on what investors care most about. Say will be seamlessly available to all WeConvene clients globally.

“We are truly excited to be partnering with Say, as it brings us closer to delivering on our shared vision of creating a seamlessly connected ecosystem between the three sides of the capital markets focused specifically on their most important interactions,” commented Radek Barnert, CEO at WeConvene. “This partnership offers a breadth and depth to engagement between investors, Investor Relations Officers and the sell side [especially analysts] that has not existed before.”

“Partnering with WeConvene was a natural fit: Our technology brings a deeper level of engagement to investor communications, including those that take place in the corporate access world, where WeConvene has already established a market-leading presence,” said Laurent Paulhac, CEO of Say. “We look forward to growing Say’s network of users through this partnership and continuing to increase the efficiency and productiveness of communications across financial services.”

About WeConvene

WeConvene is a platform for the capital markets community focused on making the creation, distribution, marketing and execution of meetings between Analysts, Corporates, Investors, IR firms, Expert Networks and Investment Banks - efficient, easy and economically viable.

About Say

Say® is a technology company connecting investors to the companies they own. By modernizing the regulated proxy processing system and establishing new ways for investors and issuers to interact, Say provides companies, institutional investors, analysts and broker-dealers with actionable insights into shareholder communities. To learn more, visit us at say.com or request a demo.

