Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WeWork Bond Prices Surge on Buyback Hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

By Matt Wirz

WeWork Co.'s debt is surging following the company's S-1 filing for a proposed IPO, as investors bet the company could retire bonds before they mature in 2025.

The price of the $699 million bond jumped 3% Thursday to 105.375 cents on the dollar and is up 7.4% since Tuesday, before the company filed the S-1, according to data from MarketAxess. About $330 million of the bonds changed hands in the past two days, the most active trading since WeWork issued them in April of 2018, according to MarketAxess.

WeWork hopes to raise $3 billion to $4 billion in the IPO, The Wall Street Journal previously reported, as well as up to $6 billion by issuing secured loans, according to the S-1. About $3 billion of the loans would be immediately available to the company after the IPO, with the balance available in two later installments.

But WeWork's ability to borrow the two final installments of the new loans would be restricted by the indenture of its existing bonds, according to the S-1. The company may "explore a variety of new financing and/or refinancing transactions, including with respect to the senior notes," according to the S-1.

A spokeswoman for WeWork declined to comment.

The new cash from an IPO and the planned loans would support the office-rental company's growth needs, but it will likely continue to burn cash as it expands, according to a report Wednesday by S&P Global Ratings, which rates WeWork single-B. The ratings firm assumes the bonds will remain outstanding in its analysis.

WeWork bonds were the second most-actively traded bonds in the U.S. Thursday behind the debt of General Electric Co. GE's 30-year bond fell 6% to 89.47 cents on the dollar Thursday, according to MarketAxess, after Harry Markopolos published a report alleging fraudulent financial filings by the conglomerate.

U.S. government bonds continued to rally Thursday with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note trading at 1.534%, down from 1.596% Wednesday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:11pFed's Bullard says only 'sustained' bond inversion would be bearish signal
RE
04:08pDOLLAR INDEX : recovers on support from robust U.S. data
RE
04:02pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Fortified RTE Cereal Purchase Program Announced
PU
04:02pPARKER WAICHMAN LLP : Euphoria Fancy Food Inc. Recalls Dried Fruit Products
PU
04:00pC$ hovers near 8-day low amid global recession worries
RE
03:57pAs Trade War Rages, the Cupboard Isn't Bare at New York Food Banks
DJ
03:50pBOND REPORT : 30-year Treasury Yield Breaks Below 2%
DJ
03:40pWeWork Bond Prices Surge on Buyback Hopes
DJ
03:32pEXCLUSIVE : EPIC Midstream ships first crude on new Permian pipeline to Gulf Coast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GE shares fall on Madoff whistleblower calling its finances a fraud
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group