WeWork Q3 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

11/05/2019 | 02:34pm EST

WeWork Companies LLC (“WeWork” or the “Company”), with respect to its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Senior Notes”), will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time for the benefit of certain qualified participants in order to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

Current holders and beneficial owners of the Senior Notes, bona fide prospective purchasers of the Senior Notes who are qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933) or non-U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933), securities analysts, and market-making financial institutions may gain access to the call information for the conference call by registering on the Company’s secure website at investors.wework.com. Additional information about the call (including dial-in number) will be provided on the secure website.

Parties requesting access to the Company’s secure website will be required to provide certain representations and warranties confirming their status as holders or beneficial owners of the Senior Notes, qualified institutional buyers of the Senior Notes, or securities analysts or market makers and that the information provided on the Company’s secure website will be treated as confidential.


