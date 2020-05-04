Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WeWork co-founder Neumann sues SoftBank over failed tender offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 06:58pm EDT
Neumann, CEO of WeWork, speaks to guests during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in Manhattan, in New York City

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann filed a lawsuit against Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and its Vision Fund on Monday for terminating a $3 billion tender offer to the office-sharing startup's shareholders.

The tender offer was part of a $9.6 billion rescue financing package that SoftBank agreed with WeWork in October and gave it control of the company. Since then, WeWork's occupancy rates have plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, SoftBank said it would not press ahead with the tender offer because several pre-conditions had not been met, frustrating WeWork's minority shareholders, who were expecting a payout. The investors included Adam Neumann.

"The abuses committed by (SoftBank) and SBVF (SoftBank Vision Fund) are so brazen that they have prompted legal action by a special committee of WeWork's board," the lawsuit filed in a Delaware Court said.

An independent special committee, comprised of Bruce Dunlevie, who is a general partner at WeWork shareholder Benchmark Capital, and Lew Frankfort, former CEO of luxury handbag maker Coach, had also filed a lawsuit, calling SoftBank's decision to terminate the tender offer wrongful.

SoftBank's lawyers had questioned the special committee's right to represent minority shareholders, an assertion the committee rejected last month.

"In real time, SBG (SoftBank) and SBVF (SoftBank Vision Fund) are abusing their control of WeWork in an effort to stop the special committee's meritorious lawsuit from being heard," the lawsuit said.

Meanwhile, SoftBank's Chief Legal Officer Rob Townsend called Neumann's claims "meritless". Under the terms of the agreement, he said, SoftBank had "no obligation" to complete the tender offer in which Neumann - the biggest beneficiary - sought to sell nearly $1 billion in stock.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10pGREEN RECOVERY CAN REVIVE VIRUS-HIT ECONOMIES AND TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE : study
RE
07:09pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Drilling resumes at Starlight
PU
07:04pSmall UK manufacturers gloomiest in over 30 years - CBI
RE
07:04pNew home consents down from 45-year high
PU
07:04pJob numbers hold steady in March
PU
07:04pMarriage falling out of favour
PU
07:02pGlobal shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds
RE
06:58pWeWork co-founder Neumann sues SoftBank over failed tender offer
RE
06:57pGlobal shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds
RE
06:56pGlobal shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : to Report Q1 2020 Earnings Results on Thursday, May 7, 2020
2JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC : JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Provides Strategic Business Update and Refines FY20 Gu..
3SKYDANCE TELEVISION : Makes Exclusive Overall Deal With Nick Santora
4Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-PC Peripherals Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Digi..
5HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : DON MIGUEL FOODS : To Reopen Monday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group