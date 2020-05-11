Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WeWork directors seek to preserve right to sue owner SoftBank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 03:23pm EDT
WeWork offices in San Francisco

By Joshua Franklin and Anirban Sen

A special committee of WeWork board members filed a motion in Delaware on Monday to prevent it from being disbanded, as it pursues legal action against majority owner SoftBank Group Corp over an abandoned $3 billion tender offer for the office space-sharing start-up.

It is the latest salvo in a heated legal dispute between the two sides. WeWork's special committee, which represents minority shareholders in the company including its co-founder Adam Neumann, is contesting SoftBank's decision to walk away from the tender offer agreed last year.

In the motion, WeWork's special committee, filed a "status quo order" which would preserve the committee's authority pending the outcome of the legal case between WeWork and SoftBank. A judge in Delaware court last month set the trial date for the case for early January.

According to the special committee's motion, the board of the We Company, WeWork's parent, held a meeting on April 29 at which the company's counsel recommended the appointment of two temporary board members who would form a new committee to adjudicate the existing special committee's authority.

The WeWork board voted six to two to approve retaining a search firm to identify independent directors, according to the filing.

This comes after lawyers for SoftBank last month wrote to WeWork's board to request that it confirm the special committee is not authorized to act on behalf of WeWork.

Representatives for SoftBank and WeWork declined to comment on the motion.

WeWork's special committee was formed last year to consider financial rescue packages for WeWork and is comprised of Bruce Dunlevie, a general partner at WeWork shareholder Benchmark Capital, and Lew Frankfort, ex-CEO of luxury handbag maker Coach.

SoftBank, which owns a majority stake in WeWork, currently controls roughly 66% of the fully diluted shares of WeWork, while controlling five of eight board seats at WeWork.

Neumann, who attracted criticism for his management of the company before being forced out in September, had negotiated the right to sell $970 million of his shares as part of the tender offer. Some $450 million of the tender offer was allotted to current and former employees.

Neumann filed a similar lawsuit against SoftBank last week for terminating the tender offer as well as a motion to consolidate his case with the special committee's.

A ruling on the motion to consolidate the cases is expected next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pNational cabinet should become a permanent feature of australian politics - ama
PU
03:35pRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION : U.S. Ethanol Industry Disappointed in New Colombian Duties
PU
03:23pWeWork directors seek to preserve right to sue owner SoftBank
RE
03:17pUK economy may need to adapt if virus vaccine takes time - Johnson
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pLAFARGEHOLCIM : Time for Solidarity, Time to Share profit with workers!
PU
03:14pOil falls on fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
03:13pOil falls on fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
03:00pGOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA : Business Paper One Hundred and Second Meeting of The First Session 08 May 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group