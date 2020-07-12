Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WeWork expects to have positive cash flow in 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 09:57am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles

WeWork Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure said the office-sharing company was on course to have positive cash flow in 2021, a year earlier than a target the company set in February, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Claure, in an interview with the newspaper, said WeWork has seen strong demand for its office spaces since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The SoftBank-controlled company has also reduced its workforce by more than 8,000 people, renegotiated leases and sold off assets to reduce its cash burn and shed costs, FT said.

New York-based WeWork is currently in the middle of executing a five-year turnaround plan set out this year and is shaking up its top management ranks under Claure.

The plan included a target of reaching operating profitability by the end of next year and Claure told the FT that WeWork remains on track to meet it.

"Everybody thought WeWork was mission impossible," Claure, who is also a SoftBank executive, was quoted as saying by the FT. "And now, a year from now, you are going to see WeWork to basically be a profitable venture with an incredible diversity of assets."

WeWork told Reuters it did not have any further comment beyond the FT interview.

The company has gone through a tumultuous period since abandoning its initial public offering (IPO) in September. It was forced to push out co-founder Adam Neumann last year after SoftBank and other shareholders turned on him over his management style, his numerous conflicts of interest and his handling of the IPO.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aCoronavirus Tests Role of Higher Education as Recession Buffer
DJ
09:57aWeWork expects to have positive cash flow in 2021
RE
09:36aSAMA : 8% Increase for the Insurance Sector in 2019; Gross Written Premiums (GWP) Reached 37.89 Billion
PU
09:19aConnecticut Bet Big on the Suburbs. That Might -2-
DJ
09:19aConnecticut Bet Big on the Suburbs. That Might Finally Pay Off.
DJ
09:06aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 12.07.2020
PU
08:49aBank of Israel sees 2020 budget deficit 13% of GDP, backs new aid package
RE
08:45aGerman meatpacker under fire for requesting government support after COVID-19 outbreak
RE
08:16aTurkey revokes experience requirement for central bank deputy governor
RE
08:15aWhy China Isn't Expected to Power a Global Recovery
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : TOUCHLESS: How the world's busiest airport envisions post-COVID travel
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Quit Chrome. Safari and Edge Are Just Better Browsers for You and Your Computer.
4MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says helping everyone who stood by him
5UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Games maker Ubisoft shakes up staff amid misconduct probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group