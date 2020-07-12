WeWork expects to have positive cash flow in 2021 - FT

July 12 (Reuters) - WeWork Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure
said the office-sharing company was on course to have positive
cash flow in 2021, a year earlier than a target the company set
in February, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Claure, in an interview with the newspaper, said WeWork has
seen strong demand for its office spaces since the start of the
coronavirus outbreak.
The SoftBank-controlled company has also reduced its
workforce by more than 8,000 people, renegotiated leases and
sold off assets to reduce its cash burn and shed costs, FT said.
New York-based WeWork is currently in the middle of
executing a five-year turnaround plan set out this year and is
shaking up its top management ranks under Claure.
The plan included a target of reaching operating
profitability by the end of next year and Claure told the FT
that WeWork remains on track to meet it.
"Everybody thought WeWork was mission impossible," Claure,
who is also a SoftBank executive, was quoted as saying by the
FT. "And now, a year from now, you are going to see WeWork to
basically be a profitable venture with an incredible diversity
of assets."
WeWork told Reuters it did not have any further comment
beyond the FT interview.
The company has gone through a tumultuous period since
abandoning its initial public offering (IPO) in September. It
was forced to push out co-founder Adam Neumann last year after
SoftBank and other shareholders turned on him over his
management style, his numerous conflicts of interest and his
handling of the IPO.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)