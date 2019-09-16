Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WeWork parent considers delaying IPO following pushback - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 07:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman exits a WeWork co-working space in New York

(Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company is considering delaying its initial public offering until October at the earliest, concerned that its stock market debut would be snubbed by many investors, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The U.S. office-sharing startup was making preparations to launch an investor road show for its IPO as early as this week. It is under pressure to proceed with the stock market flotation to secure funding for its operations.

The potential delay comes after Reuters reported last week that The We Company might seek a valuation in its IPO of between $10 billion and $12 billion, a dramatic discount to the $47 billion valuation it achieved in January.

In the run-up to its IPO, the We Company has faced concerns over its corporate governance standards, as well as the sustainability of its business model, which relies on a mix of long-term liabilities and short-term revenue, and how such a model would weather an economic downturn.

The company is expected to decide on Monday evening whether it will proceed with the IPO this week, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the potential IPO delay.

The We Company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Additional reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Joshua Franklin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19pTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
07:17pSouth Korea detects first African swine fever outbreak - ministry
RE
07:12pWEWORK PARENT CONSIDERS DELAYING IPO FOLLOWING PUSHBACK : sources
RE
07:11pTrump says U.S. reaches trade deals with Japan, no vote needed
RE
07:10pWeWork parent considers delaying IPO following pushback - sources
RE
07:09pOracle, VMware agree to deal on cloud technology, technical support
RE
07:07pSaudi-style drone attacks not seen as major U.S. risk, experts say
RE
06:59pElectric pickup, batteries included in GM's $7 billion pledge
RE
06:59pElectric pickup, batteries included in GM's $7 billion pledge
RE
06:52pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Message to Congress Regarding the Notification of Initiation of United States–Japan Trade Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
3APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5WEWORK PARENT CONSIDERS DELAYING IPO FOLLOWING PUSHBACK: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group