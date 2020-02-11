WeWork says to become free cash flow positive by 2022

The new financial targets are part of Chairman Marcelo Claure's five-year turnaround plan.

The company had said in December that it arranged a $1.75 billion letter of credit with Goldman Sachs that was in the process of being syndicated and whose funds were expected to be available in January.

The credit line is part of SoftBank Group Corp's $9.5 billion bailout that was announced in October when money-losing WeWork was on the brink of running out of cash after it botched its plans to go public earlier.

