Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeWork throws in the towel on ill-fated IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The WeWork logo is displayed on the entrance of a co-working space in New York

(Reuters) - WeWork's parent The We Company said on Monday it will file to withdraw its initial public offering, a week after the SoftBank-backed office-sharing startup ousted founder Adam Neumann as its chief executive officer.

The withdrawal of its IPO prospectus formalizes the end of the New York-based company's pursuit of a near-term listing and allows Neumann's successors to proceed with the company's financial turnaround without disclosing as much information publicly.

It will also put pressure on WeWork to secure alternative funding, given that a $6 billion loan deal with banks agreed last month hinged on a successful share sale of at least $3 billion.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, the company is currently looking to trim its workforce and to slow down its expansion in order to burn through less cash and be less dependent on fresh funding.

The company is currently in talks to raise fresh funding from investors, including SoftBank Corp, the sources added.

The decision to withdraw the IPO was no surprise though. It was widely expected after the company postponed the share sale earlier in September, following push-back from perspective stock market investors over its widening losses and Neumann's unusually firm grip on the company.

"We have decided to postpone our IPO to focus on our core business, the fundamentals of which remain strong," WeWork's newly appointed co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham said on Monday.

"We have every intention to operate WeWork as a public company and look forward to revisiting the public equity markets in the future," Minson and Gunningham added.

SoftBank, which owns nearly a third of We Company, invested in the startup at a $47 billion valuation in January. But investor skepticism led to it earlier this month considering a potential IPO valuation of as low as $10 billion, Reuters reported.

We Company had vowed to pursue the IPO and complete the share sale by the end of the year after Neumann stepped down as CEO. However, sources had told Reuters last week that the IPO was unlikely to be completed this year.

WeWork's doomed IPO marks a rough period for startups that have been going public in recent weeks. Last week, U.S. entertainment and talent agency company Endeavor Group Holdings pulled its IPO, while shares of Peloton Interactive Inc, the fitness startup known for on-demand workout programs on its exercise bikes, slid as much as 7% in their market debut.

Earlier in September, teeth alignment firm SmileDirectClub Inc opened to an underwhelming debut.

Ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc also went public earlier this year with high expectations, but their shares have tumbled since then after investor concerns over their steep losses.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)

By Anirban Sen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT INC -0.75% 41.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:53pGLOBALDATA : Power utilities are betting on robotics to enhance operations
PU
12:53pGLOBALDATA : Telecom companies to play a more pivotal role in gaming industry
PU
12:53pQORVO : Announces Closing of $350 Million Senior Notes Offering
PU
12:53pTAURON GROUP : EBITDA of PLN 2.2 billion and revenue of PLN 10.4 billion in H1 2019
PU
12:53pGLOBALDATA : International alcohol companies taking control of their own supply chains to sell direct to consumers, says GlobalData
PU
12:49pDAILYPAY : Recognized as Financial Service “Platform of the Year” by the Internet Marketing Association
BU
12:48pFTSE : 100 lower as demand worries weigh on oil majors
RE
12:48pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : (007) 2018 Annual Report of the Company (Chi)
PU
12:48pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : (009) Summary of 2019 interim results announcement (Chi)
PU
12:48pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : (011) 2019 Interim Report of the Company (Chi)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
2NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
3ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
4TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..
5Oil drops more than 1% on trade war jitters and Chinese data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group