Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WeWork to open two new locations in Singapore amid cost-cutting drive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 12:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: WeWork offices in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Office-sharing startup WeWork on Thursday said it will open two new locations in Singapore this year, even as its seeks a $1 billion lifeline from its biggest-backer Softbank Group Corp to progress a major restructuring.

The New York-based startup, which had to abandon an initial public offering last week because of investor concerns about how it was valued and its business model, will open new locations at 83 Clemenceau Avenue and 30 Prinsep Street, it said in a statement.

The surprise plan to boost its footprint in the city state contrasts with reports of its parent, The We Company, considering a curb on expansion plans in China as part of the company's new emphasis on controlling costs.

The loss-making start-up is looking to trim its workforce and slow expansion to preserve cash as it seeks alternative sources of funding, sources have told Reuters.

WeWork currently has 25 locations across Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.79% 4158 End-of-day quote.-40.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aEXCLUSIVE : China Everbright Group to restructure, pursue billion-dollar HK IPO - sources
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14aJapan yet to completely emerge from deflation - Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura
RE
01:13aRemittances to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City rise 7% y/y to $3.8 billion in Jan-Sept
RE
01:11aU.S. tariffs on China are working, says U.S. Secretary of Commerce
RE
01:11aU.S. TO ISSUE LICENSES FOR SUPPLY OF NON-SENSITIVE GOODS TO HUAWEI : Nyt
RE
01:10aNearly all goods traded by U.S. and China will have tariffs by December 15
RE
01:02aDollar dips, yuan rebounds as trade talk views twist and turn
RE
12:59aDollar dips, yuan rebounds as trade talk views twist and turn
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3FORTUM : FORTUM : Uniper works council criticizes Fortum's attempt to gain control
4SUBARU CORPORATION : SUBARU : Receives Securities Analysts' Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure for 6..
5RESOURCE GENERATION : RESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group