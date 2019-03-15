Weak Economic Data Spurs U.S. Government Bond Rally

By Daniel Kruger and Sam Goldfarb

A key U.S. government bond yield fell near its lowest levels of the year Friday -- pushing prices higher -- after a series of reports showed signs of weakness throughout the manufacturing sector, adding to concerns about the U.S. economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note -- which helps set borrowing costs for consumers, businesses and state and local governments -- broke through the bottom of its recent trading range. It was recently at 2.585%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.628% Thursday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

The 10-year yield began declining at the start of U.S. trading, a fall that accelerated after reports showing manufacturing output, factory orders and other measures of production were weaker than economists had forecast. The data boosted traders' expectations that weaker growth and muted inflation will keep the Federal Reserve from further interest-rate increases this year.

Bond yields have retreated from multiyear highs near 3.25% reached in November as investors have become increasingly concerned that global growth is slowing. Inflation and interest-rates increases by the Fed are two of the biggest threats to Treasurys. Inflation erodes the purchasing power of bonds' fixed payments, while rising short-term interest rates typically have a knock on effect on Treasury yields, pushing prices lower.