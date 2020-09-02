Weak German retail sales dash hopes for strong recovery

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell
unexpectedly on the month in July, data showed on Wednesday,
dashing hopes that household spending in Europe's largest
economy will be powerful enough to drive a strong recovery in
the third quarter from the coronavirus shock.
Retail sales were down by 0.9% on the month in real terms
after a revised drop of 1.9% in June, calendar-adjusted data
from the Federal Statistics Office showed.
This missed a Reuters forecast for a 0.5% increase.
The picture was a bit brighter, however, when looking at the
development over the past 12 months.
On the year, retail sales rose by 4.2% in real terms after
an upwardly revised increase of 6.7% the previous month, the
data showed.
Compared with February, the month before the outbreak of the
pandemic, retail sales were 0.9% higher in July, the office
said, suggesting that this sector of the economy managed to
recover relatively quickly in a V-shaped development.
Retail sales are a volatile indicator often subject to
revision.
The German economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second
quarter as household spending, company investment and trade all
collapsed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government has since March unleashed an array of
unprecedented rescue and stimulus measures, financed with record
new borrowing of 217.8 billion euros, to help companies and
consumers recover from the crisis.
The stimulus package includes a temporary cut in value-added
tax from July 1 until December 31 to give domestic demand an
additional push in the second half of the year.
