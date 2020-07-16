Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Weak earnings drag European stocks lower ahead of ECB meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 04:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares eased from one-month highs on Thursday as a batch of weak earnings and mixed economic data from China dented sentiment, while investors waited to hear from the European Central Bank.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1% after closing at a five-week high in the previous session.

Data showed China's economy returned to growth in the second quarter, but unexpected weakness in domestic consumption highlighted the lasting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers took a toll on Asian stocks, with investors also jittery about Beijing's heightened tensions with Washington on trade, technology and geopolitics.

Europe's luxury goods group Richemont SA fell 5.3% as its quarterly sales almost halved, and it gave no details on current trading or the outlook.

Shares in peers LVMH SE and Kering SA, that also rely on China for a large portion of their revenue, fell 1.4% and 2.2% respectively.

Dutch beer maker Heineken NV slid 2.6% as its first-half net revenue fell 16.4% due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Norway's Telenor ASA declined 3.9% after forecasting a single-digit decline in subscription base and traffic revenue this year.

"The data that came out from China was not terrible by any means, but if you look at consumers, it was not as strong as what investors may have hoped," Rabobank strategist Bas van Geffen said.

Focus turns to the European Central Bank, which is set to deliver its monetary policy decision at 1145 GMT, but the ECB is all but certain to keep policy on hold after a series of extraordinary moves. President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 1230 GMT.

"If there's anything it will be in the press conference and I think Lagarde will be very careful not to say anything to upset markets while they're waiting for more information," said Geffen.

Sweden's Getinge AB gained 4.3% as a surge in demand for ventilators and other life support equipment in the wake of the pandemic lifted its quarterly core profit.

German online fashion retailer Zalando SE jumped 6.3% as it raised its full year earnings forecast.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA -5.47% 60.9 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.00% 3343.23 Delayed Quote.-9.80%
GETINGE AB 5.20% 195.45 Delayed Quote.6.72%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. -2.77% 75.45 Delayed Quote.-10.19%
HEINEKEN N.V. -2.93% 84.06 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
KERING SA -2.39% 511.6 Real-time Quote.-10.51%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.53% 405.95 Real-time Quote.-0.52%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.97% 370.14 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.97% 811.22 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
TELENOR ASA -3.32% 146.8 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
ZALANDO SE 3.62% 66.76 Delayed Quote.43.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
04:46aEUROPE : Weak earnings drag European stocks lower ahead of ECB meeting
RE
04:46aEUROPE : European shares fall as markets turn risk-averse; ECB in focus
RE
03:39aChinese Markets Lead Global Stocks Lower
DJ
02:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : China's pork output slides for 7th straight quarter in shadow of African swine fever
RE
02:04aChinese Markets Lead Global Stocks Lower
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSDF Annual Report 2019/2020
2SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : REIT Announces Second Quarter DPU Of 0.745 Cen..
3TEAM17 GROUP PLC : Team17 Group Signs Publishing Agreement With Tencent Games Studio
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
5RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC : RSA INSURANCE : Notice of 2020 Interim Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group