Weak rise in German industry orders dents hopes for robust recovery

BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - German industrial goods orders
rose by a smaller-than-expected 2.8% on the month in July, data
showed on Friday, further dampening hopes that Europe's largest
economy can recover strongly in the third quarter from the
coronavirus shock.
The rise compared with a Reuters forecast for an increase of
5.0%, signalling a slow return to pre-crisis levels. June
figures were revised up to show an increase of 28.8% from 27.9%
previously reported.
"In the coming months we will probably see that the
low-hanging fruit has been harvested, and now the economic race
to catch up will lose momentum," said Jens-Oliver Niklasch,
economist at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.
"We will not see the pre-crisis levels quite as quickly as
some had hoped," he added.
The Federal Statistics Office said order intake was 8.2%
lower than in February, before lockdown measures were imposed to
slow the spread of the coronavirus. Domestic orders fell by
10.2% on the month in July. Orders from abroad were up 14.4%.
Figures published on Wednesday showed German retail sales
fell unexpectedly in July, dashing hopes that household spending
can drive a strong recovery in the third quarter from the
coronavirus shock.
The government on Tuesday revised upwards its 2020 forecast
for the economy to shrink by 5.8% this year from a previous
estimate of -6.3%. But that would still represent the biggest
economic slump since World War Two.
Germany's response to the pandemic has been effective by
European standards, keeping infection and death rates relatively
low despite imposing restrictions that were both milder and
shorter than in many other countries.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has since March
unleashed an array of rescue and stimulus measures, financed
with record borrowing of 217.8 billion euros, to help companies
and consumers.
