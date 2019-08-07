Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Weaker dollar, possible producer action buoy oil prices after 4% slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 09:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area near Odessa

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil futures jumped more than $1 a barrel on Thursday amid a weaker dollar, recovering ground after concerns that a global economic slowdown would hurt crude demand sparked losses of over 4% in the previous session.

Brent crude had rebounded to $57.52 a barrel, up $1.29, or 2.29%, from its last close by 0032 GMT, while U.S. crude futures jumped $1.30, or 2.54%, to $52.39 a barrel.

Both contracts hit their lowest levels since January on Wednesday after a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories added to worries that the brewing Sino-U.S. trade war could further dampen demand-growth this year. [EIA/S]

"The U.S. dollar is losing some steam and easing some of the pressure on oil prices," said Alfonso Esparza, a Toronto-based senior market analyst at Oanda.

Talk of more action to prop up oil markets from Saudi Arabia and other producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also supported crude prices.

Bloomberg in a report on Wednesday cited a Saudi official saying that the world's top exporter is in talks with other producers to take action to halt the oil price slide.

"Trade war rhetoric will continue to guide markets, but the comments from Saudi Arabia could lead to unprecedented action to stabilise prices," Esparza said.

"It is hard to imagine what that would look like given how hard it was to get the OPEC+ to agree to the production limit agreement, but given the potential free fall from crude if the trade war continues, no option is off the table."

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Florence Tan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.70% 57.83 Delayed Quote.12.67%
WTI 0.59% 52.71 Delayed Quote.19.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09pSoulCycle, Equinox face boycott calls over investor's Trump fundraiser
RE
10:09pSouth Korea's Moon says any gains by Japan from trade curbs will be short-lived
RE
10:08pPhilippine economy expands 5.5% year-on-year in second quarter, slower than forecast
RE
10:02pChina sets yuan mid-point below key 7 per dollar for first time since 2008
RE
09:44pBROADCOM IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY SYMANTEC'S ENTERPRISE BUSINESS : sources
RE
09:43pTesla stands by safety claims despite U.S. probes, subpoenas over crashes
RE
09:35pSterling rout not yet over as no-deal Brexit odds jump - Reuters poll
RE
09:34pJapan announced export approval after South Korea 'embargo' claim - Seko
RE
09:19pYen stands tall on global growth fears, central bank easing weighs on peers
RE
09:17pJapan says approved export to South Korea after strict examination
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
4US FOODS HOLDING CORP : Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group