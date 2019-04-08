WealthManagement.com Partners With YCharts To Bring Visuals and Data To Readership

The partnership will arm WealthManagement.com's editorial staff with the YCharts platform to power investment research and analysis.

YCharts, a modern investment research platform that enables smarter investments, and WealthManagement.com, a leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, today announced a partnership in which WealthManagement.com’s editorial staff will utilize YCharts’ suite of data, tools, and visuals to better serve the publication’s nearly 1 million unique monthly readers.

The WealthManagement.com staff will benefit from using YCharts’ platform, a “Swiss Army Knife” for investment research, to better follow market movements that impact the wealth management industry, enhance the depth of research they can access in the creation of digital content, and improve the quality and impact of the charts and tables they use to disseminate key insights. Additionally, this partnership will give YCharts access to an expanded platform to communicate with and learn from professionals in its target market.

“YCharts is fully focused on providing wealth managers with best-of-breed technology to perform fundamental research on investments and analyze market opportunities,” said Sean Brown, CEO and President of YCharts. “We’re excited to empower the WealthManagement.com staff with insightful visuals and innovative analysis capabilities that can help to educate and enable the success of our mutual audiences.”

“We’re extremely proud to partner with an industry-leading investment research platform that’s focused on serving our community of wealth managers, said David Armstrong, Editor-in-Chief at WealthManagement.com. “A picture is worth a thousand words, and, in our experience, no platform enables the creation of captivating, data-driven visuals better than YCharts.”

About YCharts

YCharts is a financial data and investment research platform that provides investors with comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics. Industry professionals use YCharts for idea generation, analysis, alerts, and updates from real-time news feeds to monitor the markets. YCharts has quickly become the market’s go-to fast, intuitive, cost-effective financial research platform. For more information, visit ycharts.com, contact sales@ycharts.com, or follow us on Twitter at @ycharts.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business — all from one site.

