WealthManagement.com Partners With YCharts To Bring Visuals and Data To Readership

YCharts,
a modern investment research platform that enables smarter investments,
and WealthManagement.com,
a leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, today announced a
partnership in which WealthManagement.com’s editorial staff will utilize
YCharts’ suite of data, tools, and visuals to better serve the
publication’s nearly 1 million unique monthly readers.
The WealthManagement.com staff will benefit from using YCharts’
platform, a “Swiss Army Knife” for investment research, to better follow
market movements that impact the wealth management industry, enhance the
depth of research they can access in the creation of digital content,
and improve the quality and impact of the charts and tables they use to
disseminate key insights. Additionally, this partnership will give
YCharts access to an expanded platform to communicate with and learn
from professionals in its target market.
“YCharts is fully focused on providing wealth managers with
best-of-breed technology to perform fundamental research on investments
and analyze market opportunities,” said Sean Brown, CEO and President of
YCharts. “We’re excited to empower the WealthManagement.com staff with
insightful visuals and innovative analysis capabilities that can help to
educate and enable the success of our mutual audiences.”
“We’re extremely proud to partner with an industry-leading investment
research platform that’s focused on serving our community of wealth
managers, said David Armstrong, Editor-in-Chief at WealthManagement.com.
“A picture is worth a thousand words, and, in our experience, no
platform enables the creation of captivating, data-driven visuals better
than YCharts.”
About YCharts
YCharts is a financial data and investment research platform that
provides investors with comprehensive data, powerful visualization
tools, and advanced analytics. Industry professionals use YCharts for
idea generation, analysis, alerts, and updates from real-time news feeds
to monitor the markets. YCharts has quickly become the market’s go-to
fast, intuitive, cost-effective financial research platform. For more
information, visit ycharts.com, contact sales@ycharts.com,
or follow us on Twitter at @ycharts.
About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth
professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry,
build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their
business — all from one site.
