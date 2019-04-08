Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WealthManagement.com Partners With YCharts To Bring Visuals and Data To Readership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:01am EDT

The partnership will arm WealthManagement.com's editorial staff with the YCharts platform to power investment research and analysis.

YCharts, a modern investment research platform that enables smarter investments, and WealthManagement.com, a leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, today announced a partnership in which WealthManagement.com’s editorial staff will utilize YCharts’ suite of data, tools, and visuals to better serve the publication’s nearly 1 million unique monthly readers.

The WealthManagement.com staff will benefit from using YCharts’ platform, a “Swiss Army Knife” for investment research, to better follow market movements that impact the wealth management industry, enhance the depth of research they can access in the creation of digital content, and improve the quality and impact of the charts and tables they use to disseminate key insights. Additionally, this partnership will give YCharts access to an expanded platform to communicate with and learn from professionals in its target market.

“YCharts is fully focused on providing wealth managers with best-of-breed technology to perform fundamental research on investments and analyze market opportunities,” said Sean Brown, CEO and President of YCharts. “We’re excited to empower the WealthManagement.com staff with insightful visuals and innovative analysis capabilities that can help to educate and enable the success of our mutual audiences.”

“We’re extremely proud to partner with an industry-leading investment research platform that’s focused on serving our community of wealth managers, said David Armstrong, Editor-in-Chief at WealthManagement.com. “A picture is worth a thousand words, and, in our experience, no platform enables the creation of captivating, data-driven visuals better than YCharts.”

About YCharts

YCharts is a financial data and investment research platform that provides investors with comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics. Industry professionals use YCharts for idea generation, analysis, alerts, and updates from real-time news feeds to monitor the markets. YCharts has quickly become the market’s go-to fast, intuitive, cost-effective financial research platform. For more information, visit ycharts.com, contact sales@ycharts.com, or follow us on Twitter at @ycharts.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business — all from one site.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:14aPayments Industry Leader BHMI Selects William Mills Agency to Lead B2B Public Relations Initiatives
BU
09:13aGENEL ENERGY : Announcement of maiden dividend
PU
09:13aGENEL ENERGY PLC : Announcement of maiden dividend
PU
09:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bellerophon Announces Agreement With FDA On Approval Pathway For INOpulse For Treatment Of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease; FDA Agrees To Primary Endpoint Change And Modification Of Phase 2b Study Into Phase 2/3 Trial
PU
09:13aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest East Midlands PMI® report - March
PU
09:13aMERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS : The new Arocs with Multimedia Cockpit - a tailor-made solution for every vehicle body
PU
09:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Genprex Reports Collaborators From The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Presented Preclinical Data For TUSC2 Gene With Anti-PD1 Antibody Combo At AACR 2019
PU
09:13aSCORPIO : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
09:13aQPR SOFTWARE OYJ : Finnish Ministry of Finance chose QPR to Develop Lean Method
PU
09:13aSOTHEBYS : Magnificent Jewels & Noble Jewels - 14 May - Sotheby's Geneva
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : EU fines GE $58 million over misleading data in Danish deal
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing's 737 production cut hits its shares and those of suppliers
3BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : London judge dismisses jury in landmark Barclays Qatar case
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Jaguar Land Rover begins Brexit-linked UK plant shutdowns
5PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : management given pay boost as shares bounce back

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About