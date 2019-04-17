Wealthcare : Launches New Flagship Website, www.wealthcareGDX.com

Wealthcare, a wealth management innovation company, today announced that
it has launched a new website, www.wealthcareGDX.com.
The new website showcases how the firm’s brand has evolved from a
financial planning software focus to a complete goals-driven experience
(GDX) for advisors and investors. In 2018, as a first step in elevating
the Wealthcare brand, our well-known financial planning technology was
renamed GDX360®, and made available at: www.GDX360.com.
Wealthcare differentiates goals-driven experiences with its
advisor-focused GDX360 platform. This approach unites the two pivotal
parts of goals-driven advice - planning and investing – in one connected
experience that gives advisors new ways to see, manage and grow their
business. Powering Wealthcare’s goals-driven experience is the firm’s
patented Comfort Zone® approach that can give investors
confidence in the likelihood of exceeding their goals.
“Since 1999, when the company was launched, Wealthcare has been a
leading goals-based planning brand,” said Matt Regan, President of
Wealthcare. “The industry has changed, driven by advisor and investor
demand, and based on our twenty years of experience, we’ve elevated our
approach. Supporting this, we’ve rebranded our planning technology as
GDX360, as this reflects the platform’s enhanced position as a complete
advisory business model. GDX360 combines goals-based planning and
investing with household-level portfolio management and smart tax
optimization driven by asset location and other tax strategies, in one,
unified platform that gives advisors more time, while improving the
advisor-client wealth experience.”
“When we looked forward to the next phase of our firm’s growth, we
sought a partner with a complete platform that would allow us to deliver
a personalized wealth experience to clients,” said David Petoskey, RFC,
President of Wealthcare Management Services, a firm affiliated with
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC. “Wealthcare’s GDX360 fit that
requirement as it brings together planning and investing to create one
connected, customized experience for our clients. Just as important,
Wealthcare’s new GDX messaging and branding helps us to tell the story
to clients in a meaningful way.”
The new wealthcareGDX.com website will feature content across three
primary audiences: investment firms, financial advisors and investors.
It describes the many ways in which firms and advisors can partner with,
or join Wealthcare. “PlanIt”, Wealthcare’s new web-based tool,
accessible via https://planit.gdx360.com,
introduces investors to the firm’s Comfort Zone concept.
About Wealthcare
Wealthcare, a business unit of Financeware, architected its original
goals-based planning and investing methodology more than 18 years ago
and holds 12 patents on this established goals management process.
Powered by its patented Comfort Zone, Wealthcare’s approach features
innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create
deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers
firms and advisors to grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360
– Wealthcare’s proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates
planning, investing and trading – and a full-suite of
practice-management services. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC is the
firm’s Hybrid RIA, which was created in 2014. Wealthcare is a
Financeware portfolio company with over $2 billion in AUM across both
RIAs, and serving more than 70 affiliated advisors. Learn more at www.wealthcarecapital.com.
About Financeware
Financeware is the industry’s leading fintech platform company focused
on driving strategic growth and expansion of innovative companies across
the new wealth management space. Established by NewSpring Holdings in
2018, Financeware was born of a need to connect winning solution sets to
the fast-moving targets, partners and market relationships playing out
across the entire wealth management sector. With a deep history of
game-changing wins driven by broad and deep market leadership, the group
drives strategic growth of portfolio companies focused in key areas of
wealth management, financial advisory, and data management.
Financeware’s growing portfolio includes Wealthcare, VMS and QUODD.
Learn more at www.financeware.com.
About NewSpring Holdings
NewSpring Holdings, the dedicated, diversified holding company within
NewSpring, with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform
builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take
profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and
proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with
the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in
dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling
opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $1.7 billion across four
distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control
buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help
develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies
opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry
leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and
industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.
