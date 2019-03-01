Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wealthcraft Capital Agrees to Acquire a Controlling Interest in a Third CBD Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 09:26am EST

Wealthcraft Capital Inc. (OTC PINK: WCCP) ("Wealthcraft" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a third letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in a Colorado-based CBD company. The intended acquisition is a company which formulates, manufactures and sells over 150 CBD products under its own brand and under white-label contract.

While the company’s CBD gummies have become it’s largest selling product, the company also sells CBD gel capsules, cream, capsules, suppositories, tinctures and pet products. Further, the company has developed a line of nano-encapsulated beverages including water, shots and coffee creamer.

“This transaction represents a partnership with a dedicated team of owners who have been successful in building production capability as well as a strong product brand,” said Robert Wilson, the newly-appointed CEO of Wealthcraft. “This transaction will be our largest acquisition to date and is expected to make a meaningful and immediate contribution to revenues and earnings.”

About Wealthcraft Capital

Wealthcraft Capital is a health and wellness company focused on acquiring private companies in the emerging hemp and CBD industry. The Company intends to acquire controlling interests in businesses with a view to becoming vertically integrated across; hemp cultivation and processing, CBD-based product production, branding, distribution and sales. Wealthcraft will work with these acquisitions as partners to develop wholesale markets, products and brands that can be introduced into the retail wellness market as well as patient-based facilities and clinics.

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. Wherever possible, the Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. Accordingly, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Further, the safe harbor provisions of the Exchange Act may not apply to an issuer that issues penny stock. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward- looking statements as a result of various important factors. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Press Release except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aVERISK ANALYTICS : Teams with TrueMotion for Enhanced Telematics Solution
AQ
10:01aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Vodafone partnership wins its first clients
AQ
10:01aNETDRAGON WEBSOFT : Collaborates with China Unicom to Create Future Classroom as a Pioneer in 5G + Smart Education
AQ
10:01aVIRTUSTREAM : Receives SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2019 for ISV Innovation
BU
10:01aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil to Fund Polypropylene Unit to Expand Baton Rouge Operations
BU
10:01aMEDTRONIC : EVP & MITG President Bob White to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference
AQ
10:01aCODE42 : Wins Two 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
BU
10:01aYOUTH TO THE PEOPLE : Receives Minority Investment from Sandbridge Capital and Carisa Janes
BU
10:01aKENCO : to Open Pennsylvania Regional Distribution Center for Shell Lubricants
BU
10:01aMagnus Financial Group's Michael Schwartz Named to Forbes' 2019 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor Ranking in New York City
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Names Chief Information Officer to Lead Aetna Integration
4WILLIAM HILL : WILLIAM HILL : 2019 outlook in line as U.S. expansion ramps up
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.