Wealthcraft Capital Agrees to Acquire a Controlling Interest in a Third CBD Company

Wealthcraft Capital Inc. (OTC PINK: WCCP) ("Wealthcraft" or the
"Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a third
letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in a Colorado-based
CBD company. The intended acquisition is a company which formulates,
manufactures and sells over 150 CBD products under its own brand and
under white-label contract.
While the company’s CBD gummies have become it’s largest selling
product, the company also sells CBD gel capsules, cream, capsules,
suppositories, tinctures and pet products. Further, the company has
developed a line of nano-encapsulated beverages including water, shots
and coffee creamer.
“This transaction represents a partnership with a dedicated team of
owners who have been successful in building production capability as
well as a strong product brand,” said Robert Wilson, the newly-appointed
CEO of Wealthcraft. “This transaction will be our largest acquisition to
date and is expected to make a meaningful and immediate contribution to
revenues and earnings.”
About Wealthcraft Capital
Wealthcraft Capital is a health and wellness company focused on
acquiring private companies in the emerging hemp and CBD industry. The
Company intends to acquire controlling interests in businesses with a
view to becoming vertically integrated across; hemp cultivation and
processing, CBD-based product production, branding, distribution and
sales. Wealthcraft will work with these acquisitions as partners to
develop wholesale markets, products and brands that can be introduced
into the retail wellness market as well as patient-based facilities and
clinics.
This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as such
term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934,
as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements reflect our current
expectations regarding our possible future results of operations,
performance, and achievements. Wherever possible, the Company has tried
to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as
“anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and
similar expressions. These statements reflect our current beliefs and
are based on information currently available to us. Accordingly, these
statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and
contingencies, which could cause our actual results, performance, or
achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied
by, such statements. Further, the safe harbor provisions of the Exchange
Act may not apply to an issuer that issues penny stock. These statements
speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may
differ materially from those indicated by such forward- looking
statements as a result of various important factors. The Company does
not assume any obligation to update any forward- looking statements to
reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Press Release
except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005066/en/