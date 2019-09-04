|
Wealthy Way : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 4.6448% EQUITY INTEREST IN GUOTOU CHUANGXIN (BEIJING) INVESTMENT FUND CORPORATION LIMITED*
09/04/2019 | 11:07am EDT
Wealthy Way Group Limited
富 道 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3848)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 4.6448% EQUITY INTEREST IN
GUOTOU CHUANGXIN (BEIJING) INVESTMENT FUND CORPORATION LIMITED*
(國投創新(北京)投資基金有限公司)
THE ACQUISITION
On 4 September 2019 (after trading hours), Wealthy Way (China) Finance Lease Limited (富道(中 國)融資租賃有限公司) (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the Purchaser) entered into the Agreement with the Vendor in relation to the Acquisition. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the 4.6448% equity interest in Guotou Chuangxin (Beijing) Investment Fund Corporation Limited* (國投 創新(北京)投資基金有限公司) at the Consideration of RMB60.0 million.
Accordingly, the financial results of the Target Company will be recorded by the Company as investment and be classified as financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income in the financial statement of the Company.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios set out in the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition under the Agreement is more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
Completion is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent set out in the Agreement, and therefore the Acquisition may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 4 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser entered into the Agreement with the Vendor in relation to the Acquisition of Sale Shares. Set out below are the principal terms of the Agreement:
THE AGREEMENT
|
Date:
|
4 September 2019 (after trading hours)
|
Parties:
|
(1)
|
the Vendor; and
|
|
(2)
|
the Purchaser
The Company confirms that, to the best of the directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the Vendor and its ultimate beneficial owner are Independent Third Parties of either the Company or any of its connected persons.
Subject matter to be acquired
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and the Company as purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares at the Consideration of RMB60.0 million.
The Sale Shares represent 4.6448% of the issued share capital of the Target Company as at the date of the Agreement and at Completion. Further particulars of the Target Company and are set out in the paragraph headed ''Information of the Target Company'' below.
Consideration
The total Consideration of the Acquisition is RMB60.0 million, which shall be settled with the Vendor within five Business Days after the Completion (or such later date as the parties may agree).
Basis for determination of the Consideration
Within arm's length negotiations, the Purchaser and the Vendor have then taken into account of (i) the unaudited net asset value of the Target Company as at 30 June 2019; (ii) the valuation of the Sale Shares of approximately RMB66.4 million as at 30 June 2019 as prepared by Valtech Valuation Advisory Limited, an independent valuer; and (iii) other factors as set out in the sub-section headed ''Reasons for and benefits of the Acquisition'' in this announcement in determining the basis of the Consideration.
The Directors are of the view that the Consideration is fair and reasonable.
Conditions precedent
Completion is conditional upon satisfaction or waiver (if applicable) of the following conditions on or before the Long Stop Date:
-
the publication of this announcement and/or despatch of circular (if applicable) by the Company in respect of the Acquisition as required under the Listing Rules and the Stock Exchange having no further comment on this announcement in connection with the transactions contemplated under the Agreement, including the publication of this announcement and/or despatch of circular (if applicable), on the Company and Stock Exchange's websites, in respect of the Agreement or the transactions contemplated thereunder;
-
all necessary approvals, completion of all filings and all applicable statuary and legal obligations having been complied with in each case as may be necessary and expedient in connection with the entering into and the implementation of the Agreement, including the necessary approvals to be issued by and completion of all filings to the State Administration for Market Regulation of the PRC;
-
the Purchaser having received the financial information of the Target Company audited in accordance with the relevant accounting standards in the PRC for the years ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the unaudited management accounts of the Target Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 from the Target Company in such form and substance to the satisfaction of the Purchaser in its absolute discretion;
-
the Purchaser having received a valuation report on the Target Company prepared by a competent and independent valuer appointed by the Purchaser in form and substance satisfactory to the Purchaser in its absolute discretion; and
-
the Purchaser being reasonably satisfied that there has not been any material adverse change in respect of any member of the Target Company since the date of the Agreement until the Completion Date.
Save for and except conditions (b), (c), (e) above which can be waived (in whole or in part) at the absolute discretion of the Purchaser, all the other conditions cannot be waived by any party in any event. As at the date of this announcement, none of the conditions set out above has been satisfied.
The Long Stop Date for the satisfaction or waiver of the aforementioned conditions is 28 February 2020 (or such later date as the parties may agree in writing). If any of the aforementioned conditions are not fulfilled or waived on or before the Long Stop Date, then unless the Long Stop Date is extended by mutual consent of the parties, the Agreement shall terminate and no party shall have any claim in relation to the Agreement, without prejudice to the rights of any party in respect of any antecedent breaches.
Completion
Completion shall take place on the Completion Date, or such later date as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree in writing (but in any event within 15 Business Days upon all conditions set out in the section headed ''Conditions Precedent'' above are fulfilled or waived (as the case may be).
Upon Completion, the Company will indirectly own 4.6448% equity interests in the Target Company. Accordingly, the financial results of the Target Company will be recorded by the Company as investment and be classified as financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income in the financial statement of the Company.
INFORMATION OF THE TARGET COMPANY
The Target Company is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which is primarily engaged in investing. As at the date of this announcement, the Target Company is owned by the Vendor and 13 other Independent Third Parties as to 4.6448% and 95.3552%, respectively.
As at 30 June 2019, the Target Company held passive investments in various listed and unlisted companies in the PRC and the unaudited net asset value of the Sale Shares was approximately RMB99.8 million in proportion.
The table below sets out the amount of dividends declared by the Target Company to the Vendor for the equity interest of 4.6448% held for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 as follows:
For the financial year ended
31 December
2017 2018
RMB'000 RMB'000
|
Dividends declared to the Vendor
|
7,860
|
6,100
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION
The Group is principally engaged in providing financial leasing, factoring and advisory services, small loans and related loan facilitation services in the PRC. The Group will obtain 4.6448% equity interests in the Target Company as a result of the Acquisition.
As the amount of Consideration would represent a discount to the financial position of the Target Company, the Directors are of the view that the Acquisition provides the Group with a good investment opportunity. Having considered the recent performance of the Target Company and the Consideration, the Directors also believe that the Acquisition is an attractive investment which will provide satisfactory return. Hence, the Directors were of the view that the Acquisition was in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
Completion is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent set out in the Agreement and therefore the Acquisition may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios set out in the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition under the Agreement is more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions in this announcement shall have the following meanings:
|
''Acquisition''
|
the acquisition of 4.6448% equity interests in the Target Company
|
|
under the Agreement
|
''Agreement''
|
the sale and purchase agreement dated 4 September 2019 entered into
|
|
between the Vendor and the Purchaser for the sale and purchase of
|
|
4.6448% equity interests in the Target Company
|
''associate(s)''
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
''Board''
|
the board of Directors
|
''Business Day''
|
a day (other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday) on which
|
|
licensed banks in Hong Kong are generally open for normal banking
|
|
business
|
''Company''
|
Wealthy Way Group Limited (富道集團有限公司), a company
|
|
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the
|
|
issued Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock
|
|
Exchange with stock code: 3848
|
''Completion''
|
completion of the Acquisition in accordance with the terms and
|
|
conditions of the Agreement
|
''Completion Date''
|
the date falling within the five Business Days after fulfillment (or
|
|
waiver, as the case may be) of the conditions precedent (or such other
|
|
date as the Company and the Vendor may agree in writing)
|
''connected person(s)''
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
''Consideration''
''controlling shareholder''
''Director(s)''
''Group''
''HK$''
''Hong Kong''
''Independent Third Party(ies)''
''Listing Rules''
''Long Stop Date''
''PRC''
''Purchaser''
''RMB''
''Shareholder(s)''
''Share(s)''
''Sale Shares''
''Stock Exchange''
''Target Company''
the aggregate amount of RMB60.0 million, being the consideration for the Acquisition under the Agreement
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
director(s) of the Company
the Company and its subsidiaries
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
an individual(s) or a company(ies) who or which, as far as the Directors are aware after having made all reasonable enquiries, is/are not a connected person(s) of the Company within the meaning of the Listing Rules
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
28 February 2020, or such other date as the Purchaser and the Vendor may agree in writing
the People's Republic of China
Wealthy Way (China) Finance Lease Limited (富道(中國)融資租賃有 限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
holder(s) of the Share(s)
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the issued share capital of the Company
4.6448% equity interests in the Target Company held by the Vendor
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
Guotou Chuangxin (Beijing) Investment Fund Corporation Limited* (國投創新(北京)投資基金有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability
|
''Vendor''
|
Dongguan Hengfenghaosen Investment Corporation Limited* (東莞市
|
|
恒豐浩森投資股份有限公司), a company established in the PRC with
|
|
limited liability
|
''%''
|
per cent
|
|
By Order of the Board
|
|
Wealthy Way Group Limited
|
|
Lo Wai Ho
|
|
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 4 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LO Wai Ho and Ms. CHAN Shuk Kwan Winnie as executive Directors; Mr. XIE Weiquan as non-executive Director; and Mr. HA Tak Kong, Mr. IP Chi Wai and Ms. HUNG Siu Woon Pauline as independent non-executive Directors.
-
For identification purposes only
