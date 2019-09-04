Wealthy Way : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 4.6448% EQUITY INTEREST IN GUOTOU CHUANGXIN (BEIJING) INVESTMENT FUND CORPORATION LIMITED*

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company.

Wealthy Way Group Limited

富 道 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3848)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 4.6448% EQUITY INTEREST IN

GUOTOU CHUANGXIN (BEIJING) INVESTMENT FUND CORPORATION LIMITED*

(國投創新(北京)投資基金有限公司)

THE ACQUISITION

On 4 September 2019 (after trading hours), Wealthy Way (China) Finance Lease Limited (富道(中 國)融資租賃有限公司) (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the Purchaser) entered into the Agreement with the Vendor in relation to the Acquisition. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the 4.6448% equity interest in Guotou Chuangxin (Beijing) Investment Fund Corporation Limited* (國投 創新(北京)投資基金有限公司) at the Consideration of RMB60.0 million.

Accordingly, the financial results of the Target Company will be recorded by the Company as investment and be classified as financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income in the financial statement of the Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios set out in the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition under the Agreement is more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Completion is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent set out in the Agreement, and therefore the Acquisition may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.