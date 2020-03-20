Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Self-administrative Drug Delivery Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the wearable injectors market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005368/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of moderate fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for self-administrative drug delivery devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wearable Injectors Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • On-body Wearable Injectors
  • Off-body Wearable Injectors

Geographic Segmentation

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40104

Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wearable injectors market report covers the following areas:

  • Wearable Injectors Market Size
  • Wearable Injectors Market Trends
  • Wearable Injectors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advancements in wearable injectors as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable injectors market growth during the next few years.

Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wearable injectors market, including some of the vendors such as Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Enable Injections Inc. and Gerresheimer AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wearable injectors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wearable injectors market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the wearable injectors market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the wearable injectors market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearable injectors market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • On-body wearable injectors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Off-body wearable injectors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Technological advancements in wearable injectors
  • Increasing number of partnerships and collaborations
  • Increasing focus on development of biologics

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.
  • Enable Injections, Inc.
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Insulet Corp.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
  • Valeritas Inc.
  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
  • Ypsomed AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:20pXPhyto Announces COVID-19 Test and Development Programs Update
NE
04:20pAmerican Battery Metals Provides Update on Transaction and Information on Annual General and Special Meeting
NE
04:20pXPHYTO THERAPEUTICS : Announces COVID-19 Test and Development Programs Update
EQ
04:19pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY : SEC Filing (POSASR) - Post-Effective Amendment to Automatic Shelf Registration Statement
PU
04:19pRESEARCH : SEC Filing (CERT) - Listing Approval Certification by Exchange
PU
04:19pADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
04:19pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Investor Presentation Mar-20
PU
04:19pADYNXX : SEC Filing (RW) - Registration Withdrawal Request
PU
04:19pDELTA AIR LINES : obtains $2.6 billion credit facility
PU
04:19pADYNXX : SEC Filing (S-8 POS) - Post-effective Amendment to S-8 Registration Statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs in Spain
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
5TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group