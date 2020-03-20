Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Self-administrative Drug Delivery Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the wearable injectors market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of moderate fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for self-administrative drug delivery devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wearable Injectors Market is segmented as below:

Product

On-body Wearable Injectors

Off-body Wearable Injectors

Geographic Segmentation

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wearable injectors market report covers the following areas:

Wearable Injectors Market Size

Wearable Injectors Market Trends

Wearable Injectors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advancements in wearable injectors as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable injectors market growth during the next few years.

Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wearable injectors market, including some of the vendors such as Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Enable Injections Inc. and Gerresheimer AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wearable injectors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Wearable Injectors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wearable injectors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wearable injectors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wearable injectors market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearable injectors market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

On-body wearable injectors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Off-body wearable injectors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advancements in wearable injectors

Increasing number of partnerships and collaborations

Increasing focus on development of biologics

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amgen Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Enable Injections, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Insulet Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Valeritas Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Ypsomed AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

